Charles "Chase" Johnson Joins Fiduciary Trust International as San Mateo-Based Wealth Director

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Charles “Chase” Johnson has joined the firm as a wealth director based in its San Mateo office. In his new role, Mr. Johnson will be responsible for serving the investment management, trust, estate, tax, family office, and custody needs of high-net-worth investors, their families, and related institutions throughout the Northern California region.

“San Mateo, San Francisco, and the rest of Northern California comprise a fast-growing market for our organization,” said Gene Todd, head of regional markets at Fiduciary Trust International. “As we continue to grow our team of experienced professionals in our San Mateo office, Chase’s expertise and insights will help us meet the evolving, complex needs of new and existing clients in this region.”

Mr. Johnson was most recently a financial analyst at Rockefeller Capital Management, where he focused on secular growth trends and emerging technologies in e-commerce, software, and the life sciences. He also worked directly with the firm’s trust and tax planning group to help clients identify optimal asset allocation and transfer strategies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Johnson was chief operating officer and president of a Los Angeles-based startup, where he led business development operations and helped raise $1.45 million for other startups over a six-month period.

Mr. Johnson is the most recent addition to Fiduciary Trust International’s San Mateo office. In August+2021, the firm announced that David Oh had joined as trust counsel. Amy Ko, a senior relationship manager and managing director joined in November+2020, and Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA joined as a senior portfolio manager and managing director in late+2019.

Fiduciary Trust International, which celebrated the 90th anniversary of its founding last+year, is proud of its strong connection to Northern California. Its parent company, Franklin Templeton, a $1.5 trillion global investment leader, has been providing investment solutions from its San Mateo headquarters since 1973.

“The combination of a personalized experience with access to sophisticated investment solutions and research is key to Fiduciary Trust International’s time-tested business model,” said Mr. Johnson. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to give clients financial peace of mind through customized investment portfolios and estate plans for extending wealth to future generations.”

Mr. Johnson graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor-of-science degree in business administration. He co-founded The Hedge Fund Club at the university to foster education about the hedge fund industry on campus and served as president of the university’s chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $102 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2021, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright © 2022. Fiduciary Trust International. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005878/en/