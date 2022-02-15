Clean Vision Launches New Website; Adds Investor-Friendly Web Tab

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today reported it has launched an all-new website at https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/.

With an aesthetically pleasing combination of images, graphics and content, the new website simplifies its layout of the Clean Vision business strategy and includes a list of its senior officers and directors.

Following its recent up-list to the OTCQB national exchange, the Company has added an Investor web tab that features a current list of news releases, stock price and historical charts, and SEC filings. Interested investors may add themselves to a new email list that will automatically email Company news, and/or SEC filings and/or daily share price and volume reports. The service is free, requires only a name and email address, and investors may opt out easily at any time.

"With a lot of moving pieces to our business strategy, we sought to keep our website simple for easy consumption by our shareholders, and current and prospective global business partners," said Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer. "As we make progress executing on our business plan in 2022, we will add additional pages and sections about the expanded and diversifying initiatives, strategic alliances or acquisitions that we have planned.

"We appreciate the support of our many loyal shareholders, and built the Investor section with state-of-the-art data feeds and a simple-to-use email system with them in mind," Mr. Bates added. "For more frequent updates, people are encouraged to follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp."

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

CONTACT:

Clean Vision Corporation

Dan Bates, CEO

[email protected]

Investors

Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422

Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

