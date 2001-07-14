Utz Celebrates With 100 Years for Utz, $100,000 for You Sweepstakes!

As it wraps up its first 100 years, Utz Brands, Inc. is excited to share and celebrate 100 years of making great-tasting snack foods for generations. And with its appreciation for the love of our faithful fans, Utz is eager to share this momentous occasion by commemorating the milestone with the 100+Years+for+Utz%2C+%24100%2C000+for+You Sweepstakes1, your chance to win $100,000!That’s one lucky fan, will it be you?

To join the fun and celebrate Utz’s 100th anniversary, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.utzsnacks.com%2Fcash1, or text2 the word “CASH” to “68559” or look for specially marked packages of Utz for a chance to win $100,000.1 By visiting, you’ll also have a chance to join the Utz® Centennial Club, where members receive exclusive information on new items, sweepstakes, promotions, discounts, limited edition gear, and more.Don’t miss out!

The Utz story began in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in a small-town kitchen in 1921. Bill and Salie Utz thought potato chips could be better. They believed potato chips should be made from clean and simple ingredients to bring out the natural flavor of farm-fresh potatoes. While much has changed and evolved since then, Utz remains focused on Family-Crafted-Flavor -- The pride we have in our family legacy. The love we bake into every Utz snack. And the carefully-crafted flavors your family loves.

“From humble beginnings to where we stand today, we are very proud of all that we’ve accomplished over the past 100 years. Each day, the Utz team works hard to craft and deliver world-class, iconic snacks. And as we look to the future, we’re just as excited to carry forward the same focus, dedication, and commitment to making great-tasting, family-favorite snacks as Bill and Salie were on their first day,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz® Brand potato chips and other snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the United States or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks, and tell us what you’d do with $100,000!

1 No purchase is necessary. Must be 18+. Entry ends on April 18, 2022, at 11:59pm EDT. View official rules and alternative means of entry at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.utzsnacks.com%2Fcash Void where prohibited. Msg and data rates may apply. View Terms and Privacy policies.

2 By signing up via text, you agree to receive recurring automated promotional and personalized marketing text messages (e.g., cart reminders) from Utz Snacks at the cell number used when signing up. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. View Terms (http%3A%2F%2Fattn.tv%2Futz%2Fterms.html) & Privacy (https%3A%2F%2Fattnl.tv%2Fp%2FN_t) & Giveaway Terms (http%3A%2F%2Fattn.tv%2Futz%2F100yearsgiveawayterms.html).

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates seventeen (17) facilities located in Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

