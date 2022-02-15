Kisses From Italy Re-Ignites Lucrative Distribution and Brand Development Opportunities in India

The Company has completed the trademark registration filing process for India

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) announced today that it has completed the trademark registration filing process for India with the Government of India's, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion which is the governing body responsible for the general control of patents design and trademarks. The Company has also resumed work with ExpanGlobal and the partnership agreement it had entered into in February of 2020. ExpanGlobal is a leading international market entry and expansion company headquartered in India and is representing Kisses from Italy across India. In late February of 2020, the Company's Co-Founder, President and Co-CEO, Michele Di Turi had attended the Global Franchise Show, in Mumbai, as the initial steps to promote and establish the brand in India.

Michele Di Turi, co-founder of Kisses from Italy, as well as its President and co-CEO, stated "It is truly a pleasure to be working with the team at ExpanGlobal again. In 2020, when we initially engaged with ExpanGlobal we entered into meaningful discussions about a major expansion of our brand in India. Unfortunately, India and its people, have gone through some difficult times filled with uncertainty with this global pandemic. Our teams maintained the relationship throughout this difficult time and continued on discussing potential strategies once things would start to normalize, to a certain extent. The strategies discussed included menu development and design based on demographic statistics provided by ExpanGlobal and potential store designs, with the respective market demand in India, kept in mind. Our Company has been working not only on our restaurant brand and franchise rollout but also strengthening our distribution relationships and channels around the globe." Di Turi added, "We believe that the Kisses From Italy brand and branded retail products can fair well in this emerging and developing country and having ExpanGlobal become another component of our already established alliances only strengthens Kisses From Italy as a Company."

Kisses from Italy's announcement of its expansion plans into India comes on the heels of one of the Company's recent announcements of a representation agreement it entered into with, Italy based, MediaCom SAS to strengthen manufacturing, brand and product presence in Europe. As well as another recent announcement where Kisses From Italy entered into an agreement with Cuisine Solutions, a world-renowned service provider to top brands and they are currently working together on future operational layouts in the continued effort to improve and develop operational efficiencies.

About ExpanGlobal.

ExpanGlobal, a leading market entry, and expansion company headquartered in India, assists international brands with their tailor-made services and solutions on expansion in key emerging markets like Asia, the Middle East, and South East Asia. ExpanGlobal's value lies in the strength of its understanding of its client's needs for international expansion. ExpanGlobal is working to provide its associated brands with excellent service, as it adapts and innovates to meet and exceed its clients' needs with local know-how, experience, and expertise to scale the various business concepts from multiple sectors. ExpanGlobal is committed to being the best expansion partner for the right business.

About Kisses from Italy Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage, and an array of other products. In November of 2020, Kisses from Italy launched its retail branded products for distribution stores across Canada. Currently, our products are being offered in grocery stores and retail food stores.

The Company currently operates three corporate-owned stores and two franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. The Company opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was approved by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's website at www.kissesfromitaly.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

Contact Information:

Kisses from Italy Inc.

305-423-7129

[email protected]

