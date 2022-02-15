NovAccess Global, Inc.'s CEO to attend BIO Conference in New York

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) announced that its CEO Dr. Dwain Irvin to attend the BIO (Biotechnology innovation organization) CEO and investor conference in New York, NY, which runs from February 14-17, 2022. The conference is focused on bringing the networking of industry executives with Wall Street investors.

NovAccess Global is a translational biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, featuring recently approved United States patent #US9764014B2. The patent is granted under the "Cancer Antigens" category and related to the "treatment of cancer using vaccination therapy." The Company is working on future milestones of getting uplisted on OTCQB, filing for orphan drug status, and filing for Phase IIa IND application with FDA.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treat brain tumor patients with glioblastoma multiforme, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of Toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. The Company owns a cancer vaccine, which is a medication that stimulates or restores the immune system's ability to fight existing cancer by strengthening the body's natural defenses against the cancer cells. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This email and its attachments contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the Securities Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like NovAccess, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Satya Chillara

Darrow Associates

(510) 396 -2776

[email protected]

SOURCE: NovAccess Global Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688784/NovAccess-Global-Incs-CEO-to-attend-BIO-Conference-in-New-York





