Dolphin Entertainment Announces Ownership Stake in FanJolt, Connecting Sports & Entertainment Celebrities to Fans in Support of Favorite Causes

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, has taken an ownership position in FanJolt, a new online, experiential platform creating memorable interactions between fans and a curated list of premier talent to support their favorite causes. FanJolt is the only platform that offers fans the chance to get "JOLTED" for a once in a lifetime opportunity to speak directly with their favorite celebrity during live broadcasts. Dolphin manages all aspects of creative, publicity and marketing for the platform through its network of agencies and will facilitate talent and commercial relationships within the entertainment industry.

FanJolt brings direct and live interactive experiences to users with top names in sports, business, music, social media, comedy, and pop culture. Aaron Judge, Annika Sörenstam, Antonio Esfandiari, Ashanti, Brent Rivera, the Bryan Bros., Charlie Berens, Chevy Chase, Daniel Negreanu, Daymond John, Grigor Dmitrov, Jen Selter, Jewel, Josh Richards, Kareem Hunt, Kevin O'Leary, Leanne Morgan, Lexi Rivera, Lexi Thompson, Maria Ho, Montana Fouts, Penny Oleksiak, Rafael Nadal, Rocco DiSpirito, Sloane Stephens, Spencer Rattler, Taylor Heinicke, and Vernon Davis, as well as Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and Tua Tagovailoa's Tua Foundation are among its inaugural roster. A full roster of talent can be found at FanJolt.com or on the FanJolt app available at the App Store.

This new deal comes on the heels of Dolphin Entertainment's strategic partnerships with Crafthouse Cocktails, a pioneering brand of ready-to-drink, all-natural classic cocktails, and the Midnight Theatre, a state-of-the-art contemporary variety theater and restaurant experience in the heart of New York City. The ownership position in FanJolt further supports the company's vision to partner with and invest in projects and companies that can benefit from its collection of best-in-class marketing, public relations and production service providers.

The new FanJolt app is designed to create direct connections with celebrities at various price points for live broadcasts, social media follows, and recorded videos, with one-on-one video chat requests coming soon. With a priority on philanthropy, talent is using the app and website to support their foundations and charities, including the Rafa Nadal Foundation, Aaron Judge's #AllRise Foundation, Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Tua Tagovailoa's Tua Foundation, and Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation.

Live-streaming, experiential marketplaces have been increasing in popularity, with the leading online platforms that connect consumers with celebrity talent faring particularly well. FanJolt's top-tier curated talent list, along with its ability for fans to "JOLT" during an experience, positions FanJolt uniquely in the market.

"In a very active and growing social media content marketplace, FanJolt offers a very compelling offering," said Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O'Dowd. "At Dolphin, we know that celebrities and influencers are very interested in creating deeper connections with their fans, as well as finding additional ways to support their favorite charities. FanJolt offers a great way to do both at the same time. We also think the FanJolt platform has the potential to be an essential "stop" on any entertainment promotional tour, from a band connecting with fans to discuss their upcoming album, to actors and directors hopping on to share their excitement over an upcoming movie or television series. FanJolt has a ton of applications, and we just love the commitment of Trevor and his whole team to the charitable component."

"There is no other creative production and marketing company in the world that has as much credibility and reach into every aspect of the entertainment industry as Dolphin," said FanJolt CEO Trevor Short. "FanJolt aspires to be the definitive platform for fans to connect to their favorite celebrities and influencers across all of pop culture, including movies, television, sports, music, gaming, cooking, and books, and Dolphin is literally in all of those fields. The Dolphin agencies are known worldwide for being the best in the business, and we are so thrilled to have them raising the profile of the FanJolt platform. I am excited that our partnership will create memorable experiences for fans all over the world."

Beginning today, FanJolt will begin a series of live broadcasts of never before seen pairings of celebrity talent, with talent donating 100% of their net proceeds from broadcasts during the month of February to charities of their choice, including:

● Aaron Judge and Josh Richards on February 15

● Leanne Morgan and Charlie Berens on February 16

● Taylor Heinicke and Spencer Rattler on February 16

● Maria Ho and Daniel Negreanu on February 17

● Rafael Nadal on February 18

● Jewel and Kevin O'Leary on February 23

Other experiences include live broadcasts from the Bahamas with creators Brent Rivera, Lexi Rivera, Ben Azelart, Pierson Wodzynski, as well as upcoming events with Jen Selter, Chevy Chase, Sloane Stephens, and special guest stars. The platform will also feature "FanJolt Exclusives," special opportunities for celebrities not normally on the FanJolt roster to host one-off live broadcasts to engage their global fan-base to promote films, book launches, new music or to support their favorite causes.

FanJolt can be found at FanJolt.com and on social media at FanJolt on Facebook, @fanjoltlive on Twitter, and @fanjolt on Instagram!

ABOUT FANJOLT

FanJolt is the ultimate destination for live access and to create memorable moments between fans and their favorite celebrities in sports, music, entertainment, and pop culture while supporting important causes. The new FanJolt app creates the most direct encounters with celebrities at every price point, including live broadcasts, social media follows, and recorded videos, with one on one video chat requests coming soon. Deriving its name from one of its unique features, FanJolt offers broadcast participants the special opportunity to be "Jolted" on screen for a one-on-one conversation with their favorite celebrity. Stellar talent on FanJolt's roster include Aaron Judge, Andrew Davila, Annika Sörenstam, Antonio Esfandiari, Ashanti, Ben Azeler, Brent Rivera, Bryan Bros., Charlie Berens, Chevy Chase, Daniel Negreanu, Daymond John, Dom Brack, Grigor Dmitrov, Jen Selter, Jeremy Hutchins, Jerry Jeudy, Jewel, Josh Richards, Kareem Hunt, Kevin O'Leary, Leanne Morgan, Lexi Hensler, Lexi Rivera, Lexi Thompson, Maria Ho, Montana Fouts, Penny Oleksiak, Pierson Wodzynski, Rafael Nadal, Rocco DiSpirito, Sloane Stephens, Spencer Rattler, Taylor Heinicke, and Vernon Davis, as well as Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and Tua Tagovailoa's Tua Foundation with a growing number of curated personalities. A full list of talent is available on the App and at Fanjolt.com. FanJolt also allows talent and fans to engage to serve the greater good, with a portion of the proceeds from identified experiences going to philanthropic causes through the FanJolt Foundation, a fiscally sponsored project of the Player Philanthropy Fund, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

