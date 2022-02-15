Arca Continental (BMV:AC) Reports Revenue Growth of 15.2% with EBITDA up 5.7% in 4Q21

MONTERREY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:AC*) ("Arca Continental" or "AC"), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2021 ("4Q21" and "12M21").

Table 1: Financial Highlights

4Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales increased 15.2% when compared to 4Q20, to Ps. 49,138 million.

EBITDA rose 5.7% to Ps. 9,127 million, for an EBITDA margin of 18.6%.

Net Income grew 26.5% to Ps. 3,187 million for a net margin of 6.5%.

12M21 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales increased 8.3% when compared to 4Q20 to Ps. 183,366 million.

EBITDA rose 10.1% to Ps. 35,406 million for margin of 19.3%, an expansion of 30 basis points.

Net Income was Ps. 12,282 million, up 19.5% and representing a net margin of 6.7%

COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"The ability of our great team of associates to face challenging times enabled us to grow annual sales in 2021 by 8.3% and generate volumes above pre-pandemic levels. This solid performance, combined with financial discipline focused on protecting the profitability of our business, led to a 10.1% increase in EBITDA and a 30-basis point margin expansion for the second consecutive year," stated Arturo Gutiérrez, Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental.

"In 2022, our solid execution at the point of sale and permanent focus on operating efficiency will support our goal of maintaining positive sales trends, growing our EBITDA and creating sustainable value, while always striving to satisfy the needs of our customers and consumers, to grow stronger as a socially responsible company and an attractive investment option for the market."

ESG

Arca Continental was ratified for the third consecutive year as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Latin America, reaffirming its commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance issues.

Arca Continental received the award for the first green bond in the Food & Beverage industry at the Green Bond, Social and Sustainable Awards 2020, presented by the Consejo Consultivo de Finanzas Verdes (Advisory Council for Green Financing) in Mexico. This recognition is given to issuers that reinforce their commitment based on sustainability strategies that are increasingly effective.

(Advisory Council for Green Financing) in Mexico. This recognition is given to issuers that reinforce their commitment based on sustainability strategies that are increasingly effective. Conscious of the impacts derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, and in conjunction with The Coca-Cola Company and other organizations, we have maintained our support of health authorities to boost national vaccination programs, delivered donations of medical equipment, as well as protective and hydration supplies in all the territories in which we operate.

In Ecuador, as a result of the work realized in fostering gender equity, sustainability and good corporate practices, our operation was recognized by the Women Economic Forum, one of the most important international forums that supports economic empowerment and the inclusion of women.

In Mexico, in conjunction with the Mexican Coca-Cola industry, the Comisión Estatal de Servicios Públicos de Mexicali (CESPM) and the government of Baja California, we placed the cornerstone of a wetland based on nature that will treat urban water in Mexicali to supply productive activities. The wetland will have the capacity to treat more than 4 million liters of urban water a day, which is equivalent to filling more than 800 5,000-liter water truck tanks a day.

RECENT EVENTS

On December 15, 2021, an extraordinary cash dividend was paid in the amount of Ps. 1.10 per share, in one single payment, equivalent to a total amount of Ps. 1,941 million. With the payment of this extraordinary dividend, the payout ratio for 2021 was approximately 95%.

Arca Continental announced that it expects to grow consolidated sales for 2022 between 6% and 8%, continuing with price adjustments that are at least in line with inflation in each of its operations.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding history spanning more than 95 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 123 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "AC". For more information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com

This material may contain forward-looking statements regarding Arca Continental and its subsidiaries based on management's expectations. This information as well as statements regarding future events and expectations is subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as factors that could cause the results, performance and achievements of the Company to differ at any time. Such factors include changes in the general economic, political, governmental and commercial conditions both domestically and globally, as well as variations in interest rates, inflation rates, exchange rate volatility, tax rates, the demand for and the price of carbonated beverages, water, and the price of sugar and other raw materials used in the production of sparkling beverages, weather conditions and various others. As a result of these risks and factors, actual results could be materially different from the estimates provided; therefore, Arca Continental does not accept responsibility for any variations or for the information provided by official sources.

