Marvel Receives Heliborne Magnetic - TDEM Survey, Results at Duhamel NI-CU-CO Property, Expands Land Position, Lac St. Jean, QC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp. ( TSXV:MARV, Financial)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company")is pleased to report it has received the heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey results over the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Due to the high-quality response of both TDEM and magnetic signatures, Marvel has expanded its land holding in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares for staking costs.

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

The combined heliborne survey was completed in May 2021 by Prospectair Geosurveys of Gatineau, QC over the original 2,300 hectare land position consisting of 342-line km at 100 meter (m) spacings. Several early-off-time TDEM linear responses were detected in the survey (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Early-off time TDEM response anomalies on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co Property.

These early-off time TDEM responses coincide well with the edges of magnetic highs (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Early-off time TDEM response anomalies over tilt angle derivative magnetics and along magnetic highs.

The best target to find massive sulphides on the Duhamel Property are strong EM conductors at the margin of a high magnetic field (J.P. Barrette, P.Geo, Magnor Exploration Inc., 2018).

Mr. Karim Rayani, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased with the results of the heliborne survey. So much so Marvel more than doubled its land position. The Duhamel Property is a fertile host for Ni-Cu-Co massive sulphides and iron Ti-V-Cr mineralization demonstrated by historical exploration. The results of the heliborne survey largely supports this by outlining targets of merit yet to be explored. Upon completing interpretation, we will follow-up with boots on the ground and select our best targets for diamond drilling."

The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largestanorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 4).

Figure 4. Ni‐Cu‐Co and Fe‐Ti‐P‐V mineral occurrences on the Chute-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Areas (modified from Hébert et Cadieux, 2002)

The Duhamel Property currently contains seven (7) occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulphides and one (1) Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13 km long mineralized rock corridor (Figure 4). Drill intercept highlights include 1.27% Ni, 0.33% Cu, and 0.12% Co over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than thirty (30) Ni-Cu (Co) and four (4) Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirms this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries.

Further to the compilation of previously filed assessment reports Marvel recovered from historical data a grab sample (from massive Iron-Titanium Oxides), the result assaying 0.28% V 2 O 5 associated with 20.8% T i O 2 and 0.13% Cr 2 0 3 .

Marvel will initiate a full interpretation of the data integrating geology, structure, and mineralization. Targets of high merit will be ground-truthed through prospecting, mapping, and sampling. The result of these endeavors will vector diamond drilling to those targets of high potential to host significant mineralization. The additional claims acquired are presented in Figure 5.

Figure 5. Newly acquired claims at the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co property.

The Company has set 300,000 options at a price of 12 cents for a period of 2 years to geological consultants in accordance with TSX Venture policy.

Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects )

) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect )

) Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect )

) Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect )

) Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

