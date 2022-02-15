Boatim's Newest Tool Connects Boaters With Marinas

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Boatim, Inc. (OTCQB:BTIM), has introduced the newest features to its Boat International Marketplace. The Marketplace now helps consumers find which boats are for sale in each registered marina. Each marina registered on Boatim.com has the ability to use Boatim's proprietary professional digital tools to directly communicate with vendors, tenants, and boaters, list available services, retail space, boat slips, and increase revenue without having to pay the extravagant search engine optimization (SEO) expenses they are used to. The introduction of the marina search tool follows several recent updates to the functionality and useability of the marketplace. The Marketplace includes about 6,600 boats for sale, 2,000 registered marinas, and over 17,000 businesses attached to those marinas. Since beginning its push into the North American market last year, Boatim reports that approximately 45% of is users are now based in the U.S. and Canada. In keeping up with consumer demand, Boatim continues to test its mobile applications, which it will begin to roll out to selected regions within the next thirty days. As a company dedicated to being "everything boat, everywhere" Boatim strives to connect the recreational boating world digitally with the tools necessary to get out on the water safely and economically.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM ) is an innovative recreational boating platform for consumers with professional software as a service (SaaS) business tools. Boatim is building the digital recreational boating products of tomorrow and connecting the global boating community. Boatim operates a worldwide online marketplace directly connecting boaters with the products and services they need on its website, Boatim.com.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and currently operates with offices in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The publicly traded technology start-up provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats and providing digital maritime services online.

On BOATIM.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, and connect with like-minded people and brands. The platform, which can be accessed through both mobile devices and desktops, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads.

Boatim has been trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM since August 2019.

Boatim Inc

7950 NW 53rd Street, Suite 337

Miami, Fl 33166

United States

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

