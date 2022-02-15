CORRECTION: Banxa announces $169 million January Transaction Volume - up 207% Year-on-Year

This press release corrects and replaces the earlier press release with updated year over year growth percentages.

Highlights:

January 2022 Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of AUD $169m (USD $121m) up 207% Year-on-Year

Signed 5 new partners in January, including Ethereum zkRollup layer 2 protocol LoopRing

Added 12 new fiat currencies in January

TORONTO, ON and MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV BNXA)( OTCQX:BNXAF, Financial) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced its January 2022 TTV, recording AUD $169.3 million (USD $121.4m) which is in line with the general market trends.

In January, Banxa processed over 210,000 transactions and added five new partners, including Coinex, Loopring and Safeswap. Banxa also added 14 new fiat currencies in January alone, enabling seamless access to digital currencies through multiple payment methods,

Banxa CEO Holger Arians said, "The crypto ecosystem is accelerating at lightning speed, and we're excited to tap into this growth in 2022. Working with an expanding number of partners in the market, we're focused on innovation and driving success through our infrastructure, rigid compliance protocols, local payments, and additional fiat currencies.

BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00)

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision are to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information go to www.banxa.com

For Further Information, see www.banxa.com

