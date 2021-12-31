Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. Buys Analog Devices Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Visa Inc, Autohome Inc

- New Purchases: SPGI, LIN, IDXX,
- Added Positions: ADI, MELI, AMZN, INTU, ORCL, JNJ, VIPS, RYAAY, TREX, SCI, VMC, EQIX, NYT, JBHT, EFX, SPOT, BNTX, OTIS, TYL, AVY, PAYC, RBLX,
- Reduced Positions: ATVI, V, ATHM, ICLR, BDX, FB, WMT, MDT, COST, FMX, CTSH, CMCSA, MSFT, CSCO, PAGS, VRSK, CHD, NOAH, ECL, HDB, MAR, INFY, TCOM, YNDX, ERJ, ARMK, BMRN, HHR,
- Sold Out: CMS, ULTA, PAYX,
These are the top 5 holdings of COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 2,312,599 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.81%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 1,601,422 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,803,122 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 173,138 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 700,405 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $387.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 189,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $514.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 1631.10%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 842,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 67.89%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1171.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 171,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3124.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 64,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 462,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,568,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 62.51%. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $123.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 160,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $61.45.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94.Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 92.49%. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.3%. Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. still held 264,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 47.65%. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.63%. Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. still held 990,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. reduced to a holding in Autohome Inc by 66.28%. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. still held 1,448,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 98.99%. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $272.122600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. still held 5,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 29.02%. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.602500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. still held 924,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 92.92%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. still held 26,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.
