Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC Buys United Community Banks Inc, Barnes Group Inc, Flushing Financial Corp, Sells , Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: UCBI, IJH,
- Added Positions: B, FFIC, AHH, EHC, IWN, IWM, TDY,
- Reduced Positions: CRL, PPBI, CUBI, SBNY, UTL, ALE, CTLT, MMSI, ASGN, ASC, ACHC, MTSI, AIN, FCN, ITRI, REI, KRA, AEIS, BDC, CRI, CHE, DY, IT, HBAN, ROG, AER, BKU, TROX, NBHC, AZPN, EPAY, CNS, EEFT, PACW, HSC, HLF, MNRO, NCR, NDAQ, ACIW, KBR, AIMC, KN, CHRS, FLWS, AZZ, ATR, BHLB, BXP, CSL, HURN, IEX, MATW, MRCY, NWL, NUS, PBH, QDEL, RRC, TCBI, THS, WAB, WWW, WWE, HEI.A, EVR, IPGP, SLRC, SUPN, FANG, VOYA, HQY, BOX, WSC, JBGS, BRP, ALB, BANR, BHE, CALM, CAMP, CIEN, DBI, FLS, HAE, KBH, KNX, NWE, OII, MD, MODV, SLGN, SP, XPER, WSFS, STAR, EHTH, INFN, AGI, STAG, VBTX, NEX, PETQ, IJR, IWR, JJSF, TITN, INSW,
- Sold Out: CAI, TISI, FULT, BMTX,
For the details of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristotle+capital+boston%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC
- ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 733,172 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- Rogers Corp (ROG) - 327,901 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 1,056,512 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 855,835 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) - 1,264,778 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 655,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $268.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Barnes Group Inc (B)
Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Barnes Group Inc by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $46.91, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,072,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC)
Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Flushing Financial Corp by 95.79%. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $23.94. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 730,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (CAI)
Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $55.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.94.Sold Out: Team Inc (TISI)
Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC sold out a holding in Team Inc. The sale prices were between $1.07 and $3.46, with an estimated average price of $1.96.Sold Out: Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)
Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC sold out a holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $16.51.Sold Out: BM Technologies Inc (BMTX)
Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC sold out a holding in BM Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $10.04.
