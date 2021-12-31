Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

Investment company Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) - 39,338,753 shares, 93.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 519.23%
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 14,236,557 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 6,715,800 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio.
- Marcus Corp (MCS) - 1,380,331 shares, 0.60% of the total portfolio.
- Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) - 102,290 shares, 0.02% of the total portfolio.
Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc by 519.23%. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 78.1%. The holding were 39,338,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.
