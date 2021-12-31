Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

Added Positions: CNSL, LILA,

CNSL, LILA, Reduced Positions: FOUR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/searchlight+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) - 39,338,753 shares, 93.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 519.23% Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 14,236,557 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 6,715,800 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Marcus Corp (MCS) - 1,380,331 shares, 0.60% of the total portfolio. Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) - 102,290 shares, 0.02% of the total portfolio.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc by 519.23%. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 78.1%. The holding were 39,338,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.