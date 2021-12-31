Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC Buys Toast Inc, NCR Corp, Weave Communications Inc, Sells Remitly Global Inc, ForgeRock Inc, Freshworks Inc

New Purchases: NCR, WEAV, STNE, CVT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Toast Inc, NCR Corp, Weave Communications Inc, StoneCo, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Remitly Global Inc, ForgeRock Inc, Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $669 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lead+edge+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Toast Inc (TOST) - 13,003,407 shares, 60.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25906.81% NCR Corp (NCR) - 1,674,322 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Instructure Holdings Inc (INST) - 2,572,921 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% Instructure Holdings Inc (INST) - 2,572,921 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) - 3,500,634 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.06%. The holding were 1,674,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Weave Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 3,500,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Toast Inc by 25906.81%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 60.46%. The holding were 13,003,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 221,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Remitly Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.1 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $28.35.

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ForgeRock Inc. The sale prices were between $21.46 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $28.72.

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.

