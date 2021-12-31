Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC Buys Synopsys Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Teleflex Inc, Qorvo Inc, Coupa Software Inc

New Purchases: SNPS, IOVA, AMAT, CCI, IWF,

Added Positions: CRWD, AAPL, GOOGL, ABT, AMZN, V, ADBE, COST, MAR, NSC, JPM, HD, TECH, BAC, AME, MCHP, ICE, CB, CMCSA, TMO, AVY, CI, AMP, TT, GM, HON, EL, DAR, CTLT, AVGO, PEP, PSX, FIS, DIS, ARE, NEE, GTLS, BLL, DG, AWK, MSCI, NOW, PYPL, GH, BDX, ADPT, IDXX, NXPI, GPN, SNOW, ORLY, OKTA, STZ, FB,

Reduced Positions: TFX, NVDA, MRK, BMY, SAGE, MUR,

Sold Out: QRVO, COUP, TDOC, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Synopsys Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, Applied Materials Inc, sells Teleflex Inc, Qorvo Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 464,925 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 34,363 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,635 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 296,840 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.32% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 468,880 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $301.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 40,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 525,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $274.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 1265.23%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $187.327500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 48,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 221,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 58.52%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $124.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 82,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $179.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 72,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 251,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 114,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.