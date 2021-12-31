Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund, Tesla Inc, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: FDN, FXO, TER,
- Added Positions: SPYV, IHDG, EXT, JPST, JHMM, SCHX, RGI, FPE, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, AAPL, AMZN, XBI, JPIN, SPYG, EES,
- Sold Out: FMF, FSK, TMUS, MRNA,
For the details of Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/choice+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 653,726 shares, 20.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
- WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund WisdomTree Trust (EXT) - 494,957 shares, 18.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 240,147 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 281,500 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53%
- John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) - 193,450 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $194.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 29,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 21,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 106.43%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 14,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $183.68 and $199.93, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $184.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $263.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (FMF)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund. The sale prices were between $44.48 and $47.07, with an estimated average price of $45.95.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.
