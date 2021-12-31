Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Fluor Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Sells WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Ally Financial Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc

New Purchases: HTZ, FLR, DAL, TSAT, ARRY, CHGG, TREE, QNST, EVER, OVV, NRDY, ANIP, DMRC, AVPT, INVZ, CTMX, MAX, JOBY, SUNL, BDSI, MGI, LOTZ, KORE, AGRO, MYPS, LYLT, IEA, SWIR, SMFR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Fluor Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Telesat Corp, Array Technologies Inc, sells WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Ally Financial Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Green Plains Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rubric Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Rubric Capital Management LP owns 68 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) - 9,907,699 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 11,526,728 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62% Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) - 13,648,711 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.49% Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 6,800,187 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.91% AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 3,025,000 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.52%

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.7%. The holding were 9,907,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.9 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 2,927,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,067,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,395,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 2,253,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,016,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Radius Health Inc by 89.37%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $22.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $7.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 6,959,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ferroglobe PLC by 36.49%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $7.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 13,648,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 112.27%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 796,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 49.46%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,763,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $18.47 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,025,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $5.62, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 15,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Green Plains Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $43.86, with an estimated average price of $37.23.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The sale prices were between $13.2 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $24.09 and $37.86, with an estimated average price of $30.46.