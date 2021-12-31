Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc Buys AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Signify Health Inc

New Purchases: AVDX, RENT, RENT, ACVA,

AVDX, RENT, RENT, ACVA, Reduced Positions: SGFY,

SGFY, Sold Out: DOCU,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, ACV Auctions Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, Signify Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Flywire Corp (FLYW) - 16,539,864 shares, 39.77% of the total portfolio. AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) - 23,383,240 shares, 22.25% of the total portfolio. New Position BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS) - 28,367,064 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. SmartRent Inc (SMRT) - 21,972,649 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) - 8,176,418 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.25%. The holding were 23,383,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc initiated holding in Rent the Runway Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $6.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 8,176,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 2,905,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.