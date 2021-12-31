Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc Buys AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Signify Health Inc

For the details of BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bain+capital+venture+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC
- Flywire Corp (FLYW) - 16,539,864 shares, 39.77% of the total portfolio.
- AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) - 23,383,240 shares, 22.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS) - 28,367,064 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio.
- SmartRent Inc (SMRT) - 21,972,649 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio.
- Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) - 8,176,418 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.25%. The holding were 23,383,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)
Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 2,905,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.
