Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. Buys Intuit Inc, Lowe's Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Block Inc, DocuSign Inc

New Purchases: INTU, LOW, ANET, ODFL, FTNT,

INTU, LOW, ANET, ODFL, FTNT, Added Positions: AMZN, TTD, GNRC, SHOP,

AMZN, TTD, GNRC, SHOP, Reduced Positions: NVDA, TSLA, IWB,

NVDA, TSLA, IWB, Sold Out: PYPL, SQ, DOCU, FIVN, VEEV, MRNA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intuit Inc, Lowe's Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Fortinet Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Block Inc, DocuSign Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Five9 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alcosta+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,501 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 14,106 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 13,197 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 14,881 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 23,960 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%

Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $524.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 8,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 19,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $132.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 28,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $296.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 11,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $319.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 11,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.