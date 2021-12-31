Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. Buys Intuit Inc, Lowe's Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Block Inc, DocuSign Inc

- New Purchases: INTU, LOW, ANET, ODFL, FTNT,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TTD, GNRC, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, TSLA, IWB,
- Sold Out: PYPL, SQ, DOCU, FIVN, VEEV, MRNA,
For the details of Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alcosta+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,501 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 14,106 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 13,197 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 14,881 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 23,960 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $524.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 8,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 19,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $132.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 28,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $296.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 11,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $319.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 11,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying