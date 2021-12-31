PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Moderna Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, CVX, XOM, TXG,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, 10x Genomics Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd owns 31 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 786,387 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,338 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,154 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 87,447 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.84% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 572,181 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%

PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2741.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.37%. The holding were 11,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.356900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 36,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 66,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.05 and $182.59, with an estimated average price of $153.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37.