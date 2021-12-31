PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Moderna Inc

- New Purchases: GOOGL, CVX, XOM, TXG,
- Added Positions: FB, ORCL, SLB, HP,
- Reduced Positions: MRNA, BNTX, MSFT, NVDA, MRK, CRTO, ADBE, ALLY, CVS, LUV, ANTM, ETSY, DIS, SYF, HUM, AMZN, TCOM, BKNG, PYPL, RDN, MTG, CI, MU,
- Sold Out: GOOG, BABA, YNDX,
For the details of PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parus+finance+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 786,387 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,338 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,154 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 87,447 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.84%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 572,181 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2741.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.37%. The holding were 11,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.356900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 36,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 66,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.05 and $182.59, with an estimated average price of $153.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd. Also check out:
1. PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd keeps buying