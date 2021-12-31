Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Cerner Corp, Rogers Corp, CMC Materials Inc, Sells , ,

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Evanston, IL, based Investment company Magnetar Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cerner Corp, Rogers Corp, CMC Materials Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells , , , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnetar Financial LLC. As of 2021Q4, Magnetar Financial LLC owns 1330 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Magnetar Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnetar+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Magnetar Financial LLC
  1. Cerner Corp (CERN) - 2,010,643 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3709.33%
  2. Coherent Inc (COHR) - 683,029 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
  3. Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 8,496,818 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.33%
  4. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 3,236,206 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  5. Rogers Corp (ROG) - 580,689 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 580,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 787,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 6,095,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $94.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,053,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,775,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,848,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 3709.33%. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,010,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Veoneer Inc (VNE)

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Veoneer Inc by 439.56%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,548,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 328.42%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 512,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 326.73%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,028,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 216.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 539,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC by 425.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,775,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: (PPD)

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Sold Out: (VER)

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Magnetar Financial LLC. Also check out:

1. Magnetar Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Magnetar Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Magnetar Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Magnetar Financial LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus