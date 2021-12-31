Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Cerner Corp, Rogers Corp, CMC Materials Inc, Sells , ,

- New Purchases: ROG, CCMP, VG, ARNA, GCP, PVG, PAE, NPTN, TMX, UMPQ, AVGOP.PFD, AVTRPA.PFD, TSC, NFYS.U, ACDI.U, MNTV, PACI.U, IIVI, CLVTPA.PFD, WWACU, AHRNU, CDAQU, IXAQU, TRIS.U, HZNP, NHICU, NHICU, GSS, MILE, SAMAU, SAMAU, BFAC.U, AACI, RJAC.U, DPCSU, BHC, TGAAU, ATEK.U, EVE.U, XRAY, DHR, ACTD, HWKZ.U, PGSS.U, MBSC.U, MNR, ACHC, TACO, PEPLU, CNDB.U, DMYS.U, INTEU, NPABU, ZINGU, SCUA.U, HAIAU, AXNX, BLTS, ITHX, PCCTU, TRAQ.U, HTAQ.U, SUAC.U, GFGDU, IVCBU, EMLDU, NAAC, STVN, ICNC.U, MPRAU, JUN.U, RCFA.U, NETC.U, BLEUU, BRD.U, GGAAU, PRLHU, SHAP.U, MRK, CFFSU, CPTK, ATSPT, ENTFU, GOGN.U, FIACU, TOACU, LGSTU, SVNAU, MCAAU, RRAC.U, BCSAU, VMGAU, LGVCU, LFACU, LFACU, UTAAU, STET.U, PORT.U, AMZN, AIZ, BCE, COO, GRMN, GE, GOOGL, JPM, NDAQ, PEP, CRM, TEVA, TXN, TRP, URI, VZ, WMB, XYL, BIOT, PBAXU, SANBU, GTACU, ESACU, NCACU, ADALU, OHAAU, MLAIU, ONYXU, NFNT.U, LGTOU, MNTN.U, ROCLU, ROCAU, BPACU, BOCNU, MTVC.U, XPDBU, MO, BAC, CACI, ECL, EMR, ENB, EXPE, MRVL, TDY, LDOS, PM, KMI, HCA, BURL, DT, NEEPP, NEEPP, NMMC, DSEY, GIIX, HUGS, SGHT, ACHR, LCW.U, ACAQ.U, THACU, IOACU, PHYT.U, CCTSU, SEDA.U, FNVTU, LIONU, SHCAU, GVCIU, APN.U, CBRGU, HORIU, VHNAU, TLGYU, GEEXU, BIOSU, FRBNU, BRKHU, IVCPU, APCA.U, RCACU, TFC, BXP, VIAC, CVS, CTAS, CTXS, CSGP, CAG, CMI, DXCM, FCNCA, HIW, INCY, KMB, MANH, MMS, NFLX, PNC, PKG, PRFT, RHI, SNA, SLF, TMUS, BWXT, TRGP, HII, YNDX, EPAM, PNR, WDAY, TWTR, VRS, YUMC, CDAY, STEM, WALD, BMAC.U, USCTU, ARCKU, AEAEU, SZZLU, IQMDU, AFACU, ALORU, CRECU, CMCAU, DAOOU, JWACU, APXIU, WEL.U, NVACU, CB, T, DOX, AMGN, RIOT, BIO, BG, CTRA, CPB, KMX, CE, CHKP, CINF, CGNX, DAR, DE, EA, ESS, EQC, LHX, ZD, K, KRC, LAMR, MAN, NDSN, NVAX, NUVA, ORLY, OKE, LIN, BKNG, PRU, RMD, R, SAIA, SMG, SIG, SO, TTWO, TPX, TOL, TYL, WWD, CMG, GTLS, EVR, PODD, TEL, LAC, PBA, BAH, GWRE, NOW, SAIC, ALLE, PAYC, CDK, NVRO, QRVO, RPD, PEN, NTLA, FTV, APLS, AVLR, FOXA, LYFT, PD, VIR, BEAM, CARR, BSY, OPEN, SNII, S, S, PRBM.U, GATEU, GIACU, RNERU, SMAPU, FOUNU, BKKT, ENERU, LVACU, SCMAU, PEGRU, DHACU, LIBYU, EMBK, IRRX.U, MCAGU, ENCPU, SGIIU, ARIZU, IFIN.U, GLLIU, TCOA.U, ADRT.U, SAGAU, GMFIU, AMED, ARWR, AGO, AVB, AVY, CDNS, CPT, CAT, CLH, CFR, EQIX, EQR, M, FL, HR, HELE, HRL, HUBB, JEF, LPSN, SPGI, MPWR, PCAR, POWI, PWR, RDN, SIVB, TRV, STAA, STLD, TRI, UBS, X, WAB, WWE, FSLR, MASI, AQN, CFX, LOPE, AVGO, VRSK, GNRC, FRC, PSX, HTA, DOC, AR, MC, FSK, HUBS, LC, WK, LSXMK, WHLRD.PFD, AYX, RDFN, SPCE, INSP, ALC, ZM, ONEM, CHPT, CHPT, VSCO, MTTR, FATPU, MTRYU, ROSEU, BMAQU, FEXDU, AXH.U, XFINU, INAQ, SIER, DMAQ,
- Added Positions: CERN, VNE, MDT, SNY, BAX, OCDX, ELAN, CHNG, LH, CHPM, AVTR, CI, APSG, NVO, PTOC, GWB, IMPX, ACAH, ROLL, KRA, OACB, UHS, VGII, BDX, PFE, ADMA, PRPB, FMAC, EVLV, RCLF, AQNU, BDSI, DUNE, ADER, ATRS, IP, VRTX, VEEV, NTRA, WBT, SHC, ADEX, BOAS, SCLE, ASPC, BLK, COHR, AJRD, MGLN, NUAN, PNM, SAFM, SJR, TROW, MGP, BL, LNFA, CFVI, SLGC, FOE, KLAC, MKL, PH, PBCT, SNN, VTR, CHTR, ACKIT, ABGI, YTPG, MMM, APD, AXP, ADSK, CP, LECO, MSM, NTRS, ENPH, SPLK, VRNS, FRTA, OKTA, SI, PCGU, SBEA, SKIN, DALS, HRTX, UHAL, ANAT, AZTA, BMTC, CCJ, CM, COF, CAH, EXPD, FCN, HON, ITW, MFC, SHO, EBAY, HBMD, VOYA, GLPI, LBRDK, SHAK, PYPL, ADCT, BILL, HSAQ, CRSR, MTACU, PLBY, LGV, ARYE, SMFR,
- Reduced Positions: LCID, XLNX, GGPI, CNC, SYNH, ATH, SPWH, BSX, HUM, HSIC, ENVX, BIIB, LLY, TMO, ARVL, NSTB, ILMN, PTC, WFC, COST, ROST, RY, TNDM, NVST, FPAC, FPAC, ASZ.U, OLPX, ATR, AN, BMY, BAM, DLR, MCO, POOL, MTN, ZBRA, WU, AAC.U, CPUH.U, IVAN, SPAQ, SPAQ, AUS, TVTY, AMT, ABC, ADI, BMO, CPRT, HALO, MCK, ROP, RGLD, UTHR, WRB, WEX, ZBH, ALSN, KHC, SQ, CPSR, MPLN, TZPSU, PNTM.U, SHACU, MIT.U, RMGCU, MTAC, LGACU, BRPMU, TWNI.U, SLAMU, GSEVU, HIIIU, WARR.U, AGAC.U, FSNB.U, FACT.U, TWLVU, PACX, NDACU, DHCAU, OHPAU, ANZUU, LOKM.U, TSPQ.U, NSTC.U, HYACU, HYACU, NSTD.U, MACC.U, HERAU, RXRAU, OLK, NXU, PFDR, GLBL, GLBL, EJFA, AURC, MBAC, FRSG, VCXAU, GIA.U, Y, HES, IVZ, KO, GNTX, MS, PAYX, PGR, OC, NVCN, CG, QTWO, DBX, ARVN, SCVX, CCAC, TREB, VMAC, HPX, JAQCU, ERES, ASO, GOAC, JCICU, LCAP, ASAQ, HLXA, PIPP.U, CRHC, PIAI, EQD, PMVC, HCARU, RCHG, AVAN, IGAC, DSAC, YSAC, CTAQU, EDTXU, EDTXU, DWIN.U, XPOA, TEKK, COOLU, LFTR, SCOAU, BOAC, VHAQ.U, CFIVU, BWAC, FVT.U, LJAQU, KAIRU, LHC.U, LHC.U, KLAQU, POWRU, EPWR.U, TMKRU, EPHYU, GSAQU, PRSRU, PIPP, PHIC, DLCAU, SWETU, EACPU, OCA, HLAHU, FCAX.U, AEACU, GNACU, OCAXU, OSTRU, HCIIU, PTIC, DHHCU, HTPA, CLIM.U, CSTA.U, DNZ.U, SSAAU, TLGA.U, CND, ZWRKU, BLUA.U, MOTV, SNRH, JWSM.U, FLAC, PGRWU, GHACU, TMAC.U, PRPC.U, JOFFU, TBCPU, ITQRU, KINZ, ACII.U, SDACU, HHLA.U, SCOA, COVAU, GFX, PMGMU, PICC.U, TVAC, EVOJU, SCOBU, BITE.U, TSIBU, SLAC.U, CHAA.U, SPTKU, MACAU, FSRXU, SPGS.U, KIIIU, KAIIU, FACA.U, COLIU, FLME.U, CRU, IBER.U, PPGH, PAQC, KVSA, AMPI.U, VTIQ, VTIQ, LHAA, ATAQU, TRCA.U, TWNT.U, ATVCU, SVFC, ACQRU, HCIC, HCCC, ENVI, ENVI, SLCR, CLAA.U, PDOT.U, ESM.U, QFTA, DTOCU, FRWAU, FRXB.U, FRONU, LCAAU, TETCU, GLHAU, CFFEU, GTPAU, GLSPU, FTPAU, GMBT, ASAX, PLMIU, PV, EBACU, FZT.U, KSICU, AAQC.U, FMIVU, GLEEU, KVSC, GCAC, ROCR, LEGAU, RKTA.U, BLNGU, DISAU, ALPAU, AMCIU, AMCIU, LCAHU, LCAHU, MSDAU, MDH, GSQD, HCNEU, ISLE, ISLE, HHLA, TWOA, ENNV, XPDI, BSKYU, PANA, TCVA, TIOAU, VLATU, VELO, FTAA, MAQCU, DKDCU, POND.U, CPARU, SKYAU, OSI.U, GIWWU, FWAC, TWCBU, GACQU, PSPC.U, DYNS, EGGF.U, SMIHU, ISAA, CLBR.U, CMAX, GSQB.U, RONI.U, ZTAQU, JUGGU, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, FTVIU, GOBI, EOCW.U, THCPU, FICVU, DRAYU, ARTA, ACRO.U, GLTA.U, RPID, PFTAU, CLAQU, DCRDU, BSAQ.U, APACU, RXST, WRAC.U, MEACU, ROCGU, APMIU, SWAGU, MTAL.U, IMAQU, XPAXU, RVACU, CPAAU, CPAAU, CNTQU, BWCAU, AHPAU, AHPAU, TPBAU, WQGA.U, AFTR.U, CENQU, KCGI.U, CCAIU, DTRTU, SIERU, INAQ.U, BNNRU, SLVRU, FLAG.U, FHLTU, EDNCU, BKSY, LOCC.U, ARGUU, DSAQ.U, BACA.U, HPLTU, ARTEU,
- Sold Out: KSU, PPD, HRC, XLRN, VER, RAVN, FIVN, UFS, KDMN, SCR, CAI, TRIL, DCRC, NGAB, NGCA, EBSB, CHPMU, VPCC, APSG.U, RTPY, XONE, ATHN, CNBKA, PTOCU, AZN, KVSB, AACIU, GPX, YAC, ACAHU, IMPX.U, ABBV, CBAH, DMYQ, JAZZ, ESXB, OACB.U, SVOK, ACTDU, FORE, ISOS, DFPH, VGII.U, RPAI, HZAC, ENFA, VOSO, THMA, LICY, PRPB.U, BLTSU, IIAC, ITHXU, LIII, MLAC, FMAC.U, RCLFU, SBEAU, CFV, MACQ, BSN, SEAH, NAACU, CPTK.U, CFVIU, GIG, CMLT, TMTS, DUNEU, ADERU, BIOTU, HCAQ, MRAC, HUGS.U, ATSPU, CMLTU, OWLT, ACN, ADBE, AKAM, AEP, C, CTO, CCI, DD, FDX, MNST, TT, MSON, QCOM, RPM, SSNC, SHOP, TWLO, ADEX.U, SCLEU, ASPCU, GIIXU, BOAS.U, VEI, ATMR, BA, FIS, GLW, DHI, DSPG, DUK, FICO, GPN, MDLZ, SWK, TGT, XEL, AMH, COLD, DOCU, NMMCU, LNFA.U, MOTN, SNII.U, EUSG, DCRN, CYXT, LIDR, AME, BNS, CSX, DRI, GS, MSFT, OHI, PPG, TER, TTC, TD, GWW, IQV, CDW, NWSA, CHGG, ANET, TRU, VICI, PTON, SGAM, ACKIU, DDMX, DDMX, WALDU, IACB, TPGS, AFL, ALK, AIRC, ACGL, ATO, ADP, AVT, BF.B, CIEN, CSCO, CCEP, NNN, DECK, ETN, ENTG, EQT, EXAS, FAST, BEN, GGG, PEAK, HEI, MLKN, ICUI, ITT, IDXX, MIC, MTZ, MAS, MAT, MTH, MU, MIDD, MHK, TAP, NSC, OSK, PNW, PHM, RS, RNR, SLB, XPO, SRE, SHW, SNX, THO, TKR, UNH, VNO, WAT, WSO, L, CROX, ACM, DFS, LULU, MELI, H, DG, ST, FBHS, FRPT, QSR, BALY, NTNX, INVH, SAFE, BAND, EQH, SONO, YETI, MRNA, TW, BYND, CLVT, NOVA, INMD, LSPD, XP, ARNC, DNB, MEG, OSH, DASH, FSII, SWBK, KURI, OGN, FIGS, LFST, SOFI, SOFI, LAW, SRAD, MKTW, MKTW, AGCO, ALGN, LNT, OPCH, ELY, CASY, TPR, DTE, DKS, EME, EFX, FFIV, FNF, HAS, JKHY, JLL, KBH, LEN, MKSI, MGA, MED, NCR, OGE, OSTK, BPOP, O, RF, RCII, BB, SKX, SU, GL, UGI, UNM, WDC, WHR, SPB, FRHC, AWI, TREE, FTNT, TRIP, CPRI, SRC, AMBA, PFSI, BABA, HQY, CYBR, STOR, NEWR, OLLI, Z, SYBX, MIME, SWCH, APG, MCB, SAIL, SPOT, FTCH, BRP, NARI, ZI, DKNG, AMWL, U, BOWX, NGMS, MRVI, DBDR, WISH, RBLX, ZIM, TIXT, VTAQ, COOL, PSFE, PATH, MCW, RKLB, SLVM, ONL,
- Cerner Corp (CERN) - 2,010,643 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3709.33%
- Coherent Inc (COHR) - 683,029 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
- Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 8,496,818 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.33%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 3,236,206 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- Rogers Corp (ROG) - 580,689 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 580,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 787,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 6,095,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $94.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,053,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)
Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,775,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,848,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 3709.33%. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,010,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Veoneer Inc (VNE)
Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Veoneer Inc by 439.56%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,548,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 328.42%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 512,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 326.73%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,028,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 216.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 539,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC by 425.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,775,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.
