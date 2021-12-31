Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Cerner Corp, Rogers Corp, CMC Materials Inc, Sells , ,

Evanston, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cerner Corp, Rogers Corp, CMC Materials Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells , , , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnetar Financial LLC. As of 2021Q4, Magnetar Financial LLC owns 1330 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cerner Corp (CERN) - 2,010,643 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3709.33% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 683,029 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 8,496,818 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.33% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 3,236,206 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Rogers Corp (ROG) - 580,689 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. New Position

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 580,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 787,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 6,095,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $94.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,053,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,775,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,848,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 3709.33%. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,010,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Veoneer Inc by 439.56%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,548,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 328.42%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 512,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 326.73%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,028,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 216.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 539,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC by 425.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,775,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.