Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC Buys EQRx Inc, Xilio Therapeutics Inc, Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Sells , Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adagio Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: EQRX, XLO, TSVT,
- Added Positions: MRSN, CRNX, XFOR, SYRS,
- Reduced Positions: AVIR, ADGI,
- Sold Out: DRNA, HLXA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC
- SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 4,831,307 shares, 23.75% of the total portfolio.
- Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) - 8,415,000 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID) - 8,434,560 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) - 3,979,292 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio.
- EQRx Inc (EQRX) - 10,003,573 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 10,003,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 2,805,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in 2seventy bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $15.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 179,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC added to a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $5.48 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $4.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 5,385,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,029,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC added to a holding in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $1.9 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $1.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,886,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (DRNA)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.Sold Out: Helix Acquisition Corp (HLXA)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Helix Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93.
