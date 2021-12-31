Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC Buys EQRx Inc, Xilio Therapeutics Inc, Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Sells , Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adagio Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: EQRX, XLO, TSVT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EQRx Inc, Xilio Therapeutics Inc, Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, 2seventy bio Inc, sells , Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adagio Therapeutics Inc, Helix Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 4,831,307 shares, 23.75% of the total portfolio. Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) - 8,415,000 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID) - 8,434,560 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) - 3,979,292 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. EQRx Inc (EQRX) - 10,003,573 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 10,003,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 2,805,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in 2seventy bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $15.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 179,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC added to a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $5.48 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $4.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 5,385,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,029,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC added to a holding in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $1.9 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $1.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,886,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Helix Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93.