Totem Point Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Confluent Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Sea, Twilio Inc, Cloudflare Inc

New Purchases: AAPL, CFLT, BIDU,

AAPL, CFLT, BIDU, Added Positions: MU, SNOW, ADI,

MU, SNOW, ADI, Reduced Positions: GOOG, MCO, NVDA, MSFT, MRVL, BILL, AMD, SPGI, NLOK,

GOOG, MCO, NVDA, MSFT, MRVL, BILL, AMD, SPGI, NLOK, Sold Out: SE, TWLO, NET,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Confluent Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Snowflake Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells Sea, Twilio Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Alphabet Inc, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Totem Point Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Totem Point Management, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Totem Point Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/totem+point+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 595,556 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 158,751 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.8% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 140,016 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.64% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 72,116 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.46% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 46,479 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.62%

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 59,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 82,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $165.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 11,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 76.64%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 140,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $296.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 27,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 72,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.