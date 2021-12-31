Totem Point Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Confluent Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Sea, Twilio Inc, Cloudflare Inc

- New Purchases: AAPL, CFLT, BIDU,
- Added Positions: MU, SNOW, ADI,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, MCO, NVDA, MSFT, MRVL, BILL, AMD, SPGI, NLOK,
- Sold Out: SE, TWLO, NET,
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 595,556 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 158,751 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.8%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 140,016 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.64%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 72,116 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.46%
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 46,479 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.62%
Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 59,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 82,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $165.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 11,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 76.64%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 140,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $296.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 27,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 72,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.
