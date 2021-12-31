13D Management LLC Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Sells GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Merit Medical Systems Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc

- New Purchases: DLTR, USFD,
- Added Positions: NSIT, ARMK, HHC, THS, PSO, PSTH, APPH,
- Reduced Positions: EVH, PZZA, LNG, ALKS, OLN, ELAN, HWM, LKQ, GDOT, MD, TRN, EVA, NWL, IRWD, ABG, ACIW, STX, ALV, EHTH, ARNC,
- Sold Out: GCP, MMSI, HAIN, BOX,
For the details of 13D Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/13d+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 13D Management LLC
- Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 115,448 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 144,934 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
- Olin Corp (OLN) - 246,158 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
- Evolent Health Inc (EVH) - 479,228 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49%
- The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 123,172 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.77%
13D Management LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 64,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
13D Management LLC initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 173,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)
13D Management LLC added to a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc by 1455.41%. The purchase prices were between $91.7 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $99.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 70,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aramark (ARMK)
13D Management LLC added to a holding in Aramark by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 319,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
13D Management LLC added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $96.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 123,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)
13D Management LLC added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 261,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pearson PLC (PSO)
13D Management LLC added to a holding in Pearson PLC by 39.03%. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 827,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AppHarvest Inc (APPH)
13D Management LLC added to a holding in AppHarvest Inc by 1581.80%. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $5.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 299,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)
13D Management LLC sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.Sold Out: Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)
13D Management LLC sold out a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $59.58 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $66.89.Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)
13D Management LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63.Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)
13D Management LLC sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of 13D Management LLC. Also check out:
1. 13D Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 13D Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 13D Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 13D Management LLC keeps buying