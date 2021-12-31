13D Management LLC Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Sells GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Merit Medical Systems Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc

New Purchases: DLTR, USFD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Aramark, The Howard Hughes Corp, sells GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Merit Medical Systems Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 13D Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, 13D Management LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 115,448 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 144,934 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78% Olin Corp (OLN) - 246,158 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78% Evolent Health Inc (EVH) - 479,228 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49% The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 123,172 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.77%

13D Management LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 64,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

13D Management LLC initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 173,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc by 1455.41%. The purchase prices were between $91.7 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $99.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 70,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Aramark by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 319,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

13D Management LLC added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $96.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 123,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 261,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Pearson PLC by 39.03%. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 827,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

13D Management LLC added to a holding in AppHarvest Inc by 1581.80%. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $5.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 299,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $59.58 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $66.89.

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63.

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77.