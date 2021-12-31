Continental Grain Co Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Ball Corp

Investment company Continental Grain Co (Current Portfolio) buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Continental Grain Co. As of 2021Q4, Continental Grain Co owns 9 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 2,831,204 shares, 62.91% of the total portfolio.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 1,756,443 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.8%
- Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) - 1,463,923 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio.
- Alico Inc (ALCO) - 724,235 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 191,800 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37%
Continental Grain Co initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 105,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Continental Grain Co sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47.
