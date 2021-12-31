Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys Avantor Inc, Quanta Services Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Citigroup Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Fort Myers, FL, based Investment company FineMark National Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Avantor Inc, Quanta Services Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Euronet Worldwide Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Penn National Gaming Inc, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FineMark National Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q4, FineMark National Bank & Trust owns 440 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FineMark National Bank & Trust
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 1,777,658 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 285,293 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 702,882 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  4. FineMark Holdings Inc (FNBT) - 2,348,394 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 229,986 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 186,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 66,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.34 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.80%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $268.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 60,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 1122.24%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $272.122600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 74.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $140.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 74,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 193,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 139.80%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.420100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 72,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Sold Out: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $5.52 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.74.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: (KSU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.



