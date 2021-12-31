FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys Avantor Inc, Quanta Services Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Citigroup Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

New Purchases: AVTR, PWR, XLP, BBEU, CPRI, XLU, XLC, XLB, VXF, VTEB, VIS, USRT, QDEF, BBCA, WM, G, CACC, RAIL, WELL, J, NSRGY, PPL, SJNK, SHY, SONY, KRE, IUSG, BBJP, SCCO, SNV, BBAX, RIVN, TYL, ANET, NXPI, WY, HBP, CTEK,

AVTR, PWR, XLP, BBEU, CPRI, XLU, XLC, XLB, VXF, VTEB, VIS, USRT, QDEF, BBCA, WM, G, CACC, RAIL, WELL, J, NSRGY, PPL, SJNK, SHY, SONY, KRE, IUSG, BBJP, SCCO, SNV, BBAX, RIVN, TYL, ANET, NXPI, WY, HBP, CTEK, Added Positions: MDY, IJH, IVV, BDX, EEFT, EFA, SPY, EEM, IWM, HLT, TIP, IVW, BP, RDS.A, IGIB, ABNB, BRK.A, BSV, LIN, IVE, NEE, CAT, XLE, AJG, VOO, XSLV, IWP, BR, PM, AVGO, STAG, VYM, NOW, ZTS, ICLR, NVST, AGG, VNQ, VEU, IWR, IAU, APD, UNP, JPM, MFC, LHX, MS, NVDA, ES, EL, DUK, TMO, BA, VTI, ASML, ISRG, IJK, ALB, INTU, INTC, IWF, ALL, VWO, GS, IWO, GPC, AMT, EW, SCHF, SCHH, BAX, COP, VEA, PNC, WFC, XEL, TSM, BX, IVDA, TRV, RHI, GM, PRU, PXD, RH, HYG, ODFL, ORLY, SEDG, IR, DOCU, NOC, MU, IGSB, CWB, DLN, KR,

MDY, IJH, IVV, BDX, EEFT, EFA, SPY, EEM, IWM, HLT, TIP, IVW, BP, RDS.A, IGIB, ABNB, BRK.A, BSV, LIN, IVE, NEE, CAT, XLE, AJG, VOO, XSLV, IWP, BR, PM, AVGO, STAG, VYM, NOW, ZTS, ICLR, NVST, AGG, VNQ, VEU, IWR, IAU, APD, UNP, JPM, MFC, LHX, MS, NVDA, ES, EL, DUK, TMO, BA, VTI, ASML, ISRG, IJK, ALB, INTU, INTC, IWF, ALL, VWO, GS, IWO, GPC, AMT, EW, SCHF, SCHH, BAX, COP, VEA, PNC, WFC, XEL, TSM, BX, IVDA, TRV, RHI, GM, PRU, PXD, RH, HYG, ODFL, ORLY, SEDG, IR, DOCU, NOC, MU, IGSB, CWB, DLN, KR, Reduced Positions: C, PEP, UPS, DHR, BMY, MDT, KKR, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, VZ, MMM, LMT, TSLA, GLD, SLV, T, CVX, COST, CMI, KMI, PYPL, AMGN, BAC, BRK.B, BLK, FIS, CSCO, GOOGL, HD, IBM, MRK, NVO, SBUX, WMT, DIS, V, FB, GOOG, CFG, DOW, UBER, IEFA, VO, VUG, XMLV, ABT, MO, ANSS, CTXS, CLX, CMCSA, DE, DD, ETN, LLY, F, GD, GILD, IFF, MGA, NFLX, NVS, QCOM, SO, TXN, LYB, IEMG, IJR, VB, VCIT, ACN, AEP, AXP, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BIIB, CVS, CNC, CME, CI, CSGP, CTSH, CL, ED, GLW, DHI, DEO, D, EOG, ECL, EMR, ENB, EXC, FAST, FDX, GSK, HEI, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, MKL, SPGI, MCO, NSC, ORCL, PAYX, ROP, SRE, SHW, SWK, SYK, SYY, TGT, TTE, USB, UL, VLO, GWW, XLNX, AWK, VRSK, DG, PSX, ABBV, VEEV, ALLY, SHOP, KHC, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, DON, IWD, IWS, MUB, QDF, RSP, SCHM, SCHX, VIG, VTWO, XLF, XLK, XLY,

C, PEP, UPS, DHR, BMY, MDT, KKR, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, VZ, MMM, LMT, TSLA, GLD, SLV, T, CVX, COST, CMI, KMI, PYPL, AMGN, BAC, BRK.B, BLK, FIS, CSCO, GOOGL, HD, IBM, MRK, NVO, SBUX, WMT, DIS, V, FB, GOOG, CFG, DOW, UBER, IEFA, VO, VUG, XMLV, ABT, MO, ANSS, CTXS, CLX, CMCSA, DE, DD, ETN, LLY, F, GD, GILD, IFF, MGA, NFLX, NVS, QCOM, SO, TXN, LYB, IEMG, IJR, VB, VCIT, ACN, AEP, AXP, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BIIB, CVS, CNC, CME, CI, CSGP, CTSH, CL, ED, GLW, DHI, DEO, D, EOG, ECL, EMR, ENB, EXC, FAST, FDX, GSK, HEI, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, MKL, SPGI, MCO, NSC, ORCL, PAYX, ROP, SRE, SHW, SWK, SYK, SYY, TGT, TTE, USB, UL, VLO, GWW, XLNX, AWK, VRSK, DG, PSX, ABBV, VEEV, ALLY, SHOP, KHC, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, DON, IWD, IWS, MUB, QDF, RSP, SCHM, SCHX, VIG, VTWO, XLF, XLK, XLY, Sold Out: PENN, VHT, HBAN, KSU, UWMC, UWMC, BABA, SYF, PDP, IJT, CLOV, ZM, ITRM, TDOC, FRPT, EBF, TWTR, APO, AITX, AQN, PODD, EPD, KALA, KD, TMMI,

Fort Myers, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantor Inc, Quanta Services Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Euronet Worldwide Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Penn National Gaming Inc, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FineMark National Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q4, FineMark National Bank & Trust owns 440 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FineMark National Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/finemark+national+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 1,777,658 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 285,293 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 702,882 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% FineMark Holdings Inc (FNBT) - 2,348,394 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 229,986 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 186,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 66,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.34 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.80%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $268.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 60,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 1122.24%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $272.122600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 74.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $140.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 74,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 193,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 139.80%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.420100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 72,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $5.52 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.74.

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $5.52 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.74.

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76.

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.