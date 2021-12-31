Maso Capital Partners Ltd Buys Xilinx Inc, JOYY Inc, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, Sells Naked Brand Group

- New Purchases: XLNX, FFIE, RNW, BKKT, TGAAU, IONQ, PEGR, PL,
- Added Positions: YY, HOLI, SOHU,
- Reduced Positions: NFH, JOBS,
- Sold Out: NAKD,
For the details of Maso Capital Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maso+capital+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Maso Capital Partners Ltd
- Duddell Street Acquisition Corp (DSAC) - 4,000,000 shares, 18.23% of the total portfolio.
- New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 3,054,062 shares, 16.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
- 51job Inc (JOBS) - 564,589 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- JOYY Inc (YY) - 292,400 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 42,400 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Bakkt Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $42.52, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.985800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Target Global Acquisition I Corp (TGAAU)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IonQ Inc (IONQ)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 115,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JOYY Inc (YY)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in JOYY Inc by 2806.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $51.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 8,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd by 85.00%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.457400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 195,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Naked Brand Group Ltd (NAKD)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Naked Brand Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.01 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.92.
