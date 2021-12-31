Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Maso Capital Partners Ltd Buys Xilinx Inc, JOYY Inc, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, Sells Naked Brand Group

Investment company Maso Capital Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Xilinx Inc, JOYY Inc, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, ReNew Energy Global PLC, Bakkt Holdings Inc, sells Naked Brand Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maso Capital Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Maso Capital Partners Ltd owns 47 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Maso Capital Partners Ltd
  1. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp (DSAC) - 4,000,000 shares, 18.23% of the total portfolio.
  2. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 3,054,062 shares, 16.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
  3. 51job Inc (JOBS) - 564,589 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
  4. JOYY Inc (YY) - 292,400 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 42,400 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Bakkt Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $42.52, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.985800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Target Global Acquisition I Corp (TGAAU)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IonQ Inc (IONQ)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 115,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JOYY Inc (YY)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in JOYY Inc by 2806.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $51.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 8,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd by 85.00%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.457400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 195,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Naked Brand Group Ltd (NAKD)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Naked Brand Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.01 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.92.



