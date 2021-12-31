Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Pinterest Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: XOM, COP, FICO, TWLO, CSGP, IUSG, SFIX, BRK.B, GROW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips, Fair Isaac Corp, Twilio Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Pinterest Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Fiserv Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 27,293 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 43,189 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,276 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.92% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 48,007 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 49,902 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 18,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 13,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $515.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $199.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $67.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 52.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 31,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36. The stock is now traded at around $134.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 33.20%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $166.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $381.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $409.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.