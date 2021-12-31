Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd Buys VMware Inc, Sea, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Sells 1Life Healthcare Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

- New Purchases: AVDX, PEAR, XLK, GRAB, KBWB, KWEB, EMXC, XLV, XLY, TOST, U, XLP, JD, DKNG, RENT, RENT, HOOD, OMIC,
- Added Positions: VMW, SE, PDD, USIG, MA, DCT, CRM, BGNE, DUOL, IAU, PCOR, OPEN,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, XLB, EWY, KRE, GOVT, NTLA, SCHP, STEM, AFRM, XME, GPN, DDOG, VIR, LCTD, LCTU, JXN, WISH,
- Sold Out: ONEM, SMH, FTCH, ABCL, UBER, KRTX, COIN, PATH, MNDY, RUBY, TME, ZM, LMND, HIMS,
These are the top 5 holdings of TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 5,092,825 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 9,502,785 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio.
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 5,566,694 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 12,759,639 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Visa Inc (V) - 5,926,336 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,463,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pear Therapeutics Inc (PEAR)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Pear Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $10, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 26,803,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 412,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56. The stock is now traded at around $73.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 948,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 642,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in VMware Inc by 577.91%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 4,573,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 106.70%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.930400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,723,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 7834.20%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,116,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 47.30%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $211.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 215,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Duolingo Inc by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66. The stock is now traded at around $99.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 383,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Procore Technologies Inc by 207.54%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 57,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38.Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.Sold Out: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.99 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $15.13.Sold Out: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.Sold Out: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The sale prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22.
