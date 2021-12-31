Acuta Capital Partners, Llc Buys Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, Pyxis Oncology Inc, Sells IVERIC bio Inc, BELLUS Health Inc, Clearside Biomedical Inc

New Purchases: RLMD, PYXS, AVDL, ALPN, MRTX, ALDX, SRRA, MTEM, GRTX, JNCE, NUVB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, Pyxis Oncology Inc, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, Merus NV, sells IVERIC bio Inc, BELLUS Health Inc, Clearside Biomedical Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Selecta Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acuta Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Acuta Capital Partners, Llc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) - 1,529,402 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) - 535,000 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 608.61% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) - 11,736,283 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 340,098 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% GH Research PLC (GHRS) - 419,632 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 404,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Pyxis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 677,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $6.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $12.39. The stock is now traded at around $7.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $3.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 608.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.13%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Merus NV by 93.03%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $26.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 235,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc by 134.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 318,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Clearside Biomedical Inc. The sale prices were between $2.72 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.27.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.89 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $3.57.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vincerx Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $12.36.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The sale prices were between $8.75 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $20.45.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Cabaletta Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $10.56.