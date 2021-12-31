Acuta Capital Partners, Llc Buys Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, Pyxis Oncology Inc, Sells IVERIC bio Inc, BELLUS Health Inc, Clearside Biomedical Inc

- New Purchases: RLMD, PYXS, AVDL, ALPN, MRTX, ALDX, SRRA, MTEM, GRTX, JNCE, NUVB,
- Added Positions: APLS, MRUS, VRDN, GHRS, ATHA,
- Reduced Positions: ISEE, BLU, IOVA, FULC, XENE, EYPT, GOSS, ARWR, SEEL, ACRS, VSTM,
- Sold Out: CLSD, SELB, VINC, OLMA, KRYS, CABA, RAIN, ALLK, RETA, ALT, BCYC, CBIO, RNA, ATXS, CMRX, CBAY, ELAN, CCCC, UTHR, NVAX,
These are the top 5 holdings of ACUTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
- Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) - 1,529,402 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) - 535,000 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 608.61%
- VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) - 11,736,283 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 340,098 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- GH Research PLC (GHRS) - 419,632 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 404,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Pyxis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 677,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $6.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $12.39. The stock is now traded at around $7.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $3.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 608.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.13%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merus NV (MRUS)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Merus NV by 93.03%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $26.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 235,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc by 134.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 318,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Clearside Biomedical Inc. The sale prices were between $2.72 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.27.Sold Out: Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.89 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $3.57.Sold Out: Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vincerx Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $12.36.Sold Out: Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The sale prices were between $8.75 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $20.45.Sold Out: Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25.Sold Out: Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Cabaletta Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $10.56.
