Immersion Capital LLP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Compass Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Compass Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Immersion Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Immersion Capital LLP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Immersion Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/immersion+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 85,931 shares, 23.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 901,242 shares, 21.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.93% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 611,750 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.26% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 248,890 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 420,020 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.18%

Immersion Capital LLP initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 3,903,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Immersion Capital LLP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 26.93%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $211.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 901,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.