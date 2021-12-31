Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Immersion Capital LLP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Compass Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Immersion Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Compass Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Immersion Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Immersion Capital LLP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Immersion Capital LLP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 85,931 shares, 23.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
  2. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 901,242 shares, 21.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.93%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 611,750 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.26%
  4. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 248,890 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 420,020 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.18%
New Purchase: Compass Inc (COMP)

Immersion Capital LLP initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 3,903,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Immersion Capital LLP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 26.93%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $211.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 901,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.



