Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc Buys DTE Energy Co, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: WAB, ULTA, WBA, VLO, THC, CTRA, IDCC, NATR, PNW, RDNT, TTMI, HAYN, AIMC, PINC, BOX, CASY, LIVN, EEFT, KRO, SP, PRI, AGTI, AVAH, JW.A, KMT, KSS, SHEN, WEX, VEC, BHF, BDC, CRS, HSY, MMSI, MET, PNM, RJF, SBAC, TRST, WAFD, VNDA, ZNGA, BHR, DNOW, CDK, SLQT, BNL, ADC, PEAK, RTX, AAT, GMED, AR, CRK, STAA, WPC, NXPI, TRU, GIII, OHI, OXM, TROW, UPLD, IHRT, EAT, COP, FRME, DEI, OCDX, CW, CNVY, AMSWA, FULT, UFCS, TROX, MMI, IMXI, BSET, CATY, CPF, COLM, EGAN, FLS, MTX, PW, SMBC, CARE, STKS, WHD, VCTR, FTDR, ALK, ATRS, SNEX, MTZ, SKYW, INTT, AMAL, DOUG, FAST, DIS, CDNS, LLY, SPHXF, SURVF, ATTRF, JELCF, BPHLF, FRIVF, SGLMF, FRWDF, CVPUF, PGCMF, 2634,
- Added Positions: DTE, JPM, EA, LYLT, VSH, ATVI, BMY, JNJ, NSC, MRK, ACIW, ESNT, TOL, WLL, MPC, JELD, C, MAN, TXT, FLT, CWK, HTLF, WFC, MDT, CVLT, DFS, CG, BHB, NWN, MG, ABBV, BXP, CERN, HWC, MTW, MOG.A, OI, SUI, UTL, INT, SEM, MRC, CZR, DOW, ABT, ADSK, AXS, COF, CNTY, EPR, XOM, FNF, GPN, HSII, DIN, MTB, NVDA, NTUS, OXY, BKNG, PRU, RDN, RUSHA, SYY, TSN, ALSN, EPRT, ADBE, AMG, AVD, AMAT, OPCH, BA, BSX, CXW, CR, DIOD, OVV, EVC, EFX, EXEL, GD, ITGR, EHC, JBSS, LAMR, OCFC, ARGO, RF, TCBK, WAL, UVE, OPBK, VRTS, AMPH, BRX, GOOG, GDDY, CC, MIME, ICHR, INVH, SOI, GTES,
- Reduced Positions: GIS, LDOS, PFG, BK, BBY, EIX, INTC, KRA, BRY, TRV, CUBI, TEL, FAF, HTA, AA, NFLX, UNP, QRTEA, DGX, AGR, PCAR, TRS, CUZ, WDC, EOG, PSB, CSGS, AMR, ROKU, BRC, COKE, ORCL, V, MXL, CARS, BVH, CNOB, FCF, PACW, TILE, TBI, MAS, RGP, TTWO, UHS, CPRX, LYB, T, APA, FIS, DHI, EMN, GILD, HIW, HOLX, HBNC, SLB, SMP, IPI, RYI, NSA, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, TRTN, FOXA, HRMY, MMM, MO, AMGN, HCKT, CAT, CI, NNN, DLTR, EGP, EXTR, FDX, FISI, HST, IP, KAMN, SR, MU, MS, MOV, NVR, ON, PPC, ONTO, SO, TGT, UVSP, USNA, VFC, VMW, INBK, HI, CLDT, FB, FANG, ALEX, AHH, GLPI, GWB, AEP, AIG, AAPL, MTOR, ATNI, TFC, CSX, CVS, CPB, CVX, STZ, CMI, DOV, ETN, EMR, PLUS, ETD, FMC, FITB, FISV, GRMN, GS, HLF, HBAN, IBM, IIIN, IART, SJM, VIAV, KLAC, KEY, LOW, NWE, OSBC, ORRF, PGC, MD, PDCE, PFE, PVH, PFBC, PBH, QCRH, STRL, TEX, TZOO, ULH, UBA, WMB, EBAY, TNL, EVR, CVI, FOR, CLW, AVGO, FTNT, SSNC, CBOE, WSR, ACHC, YELP, TLYS, CTRE, GNK, SYF, CFG, DEA, ENR, PUMP, BV, SHC, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALL, AEE, AN, ADP, CAL, CTSH, CMA, INGR, DECK, FHN, HFC, ICE, GDEN, LRCX, TPC, GEO, TKR, UNH, VGR, WWW, WOR, SCU, NX, KMI, MSBI, NMIH, QRVO, HPE, AMPY, CHX, CVET, PINS,
- Sold Out: QQQM, MGK, IJR, IJH, IVV, JKI, IVOO, JKL, VIOO, GSEW, JVAL, VIOV, IVOV, VTWO, VZ, SLYV, DE, ZBH, MDYV, IWV, STC, SCHG, ASIX, GTN, NXST, SWX, INOV, NVST, ARCB, TGNA, MPW, ORI, SYK, UMPQ, TDC, HII, PJT, ABTX, CNO, GSBC, OTTR, USPH, USAK, GHC, SRC, TACO, CBT, CCMP, HNI, FSTR, ZIXI, TSC, OGS, MESA, ONEO, RSP, ADS, SSP, NP, OFIX, THS, LMAT, PRIM, PLOW, CSTE, BVS, GTY, IIN, PSA, UFI, XRX, CIO, VYM, PFC, LHCG, LTC, SB, JOAN, VNQ, ISBC, ICLR, COMM, AXTA, AMNB, ASH, BRKL, CPSI, HMN, ZD, SBOW, QNST, CCS, BFST, MEC, AXL, BECN, NTCT, DGICA, RGA, MCFT, CASA, NUS, NXGN, SRT, TEN, DSPG, SBRA, SPY, BIIB, UNM, PYPL, SLVM, IWD, IWN, VIG, CCSI, KD,
For the details of CORNERCAP INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornercap+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CORNERCAP INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,836 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 34,702 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.77%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 36,078 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.91%
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 49,927 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 59,344 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35%
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79. The stock is now traded at around $89.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $378.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 68,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 913.90%. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $116.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 294.73%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc by 620.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 185.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 53,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.Sold Out: (JKI)
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.47 and $68.54, with an estimated average price of $66.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of CORNERCAP INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:
1. CORNERCAP INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CORNERCAP INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CORNERCAP INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CORNERCAP INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC keeps buying