Cohanzick Management, LLC Buys Zanite Acquisition Corp, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp, Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp, Sells 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zanite Acquisition Corp, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp, Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp, Crown PropTech Acquisitions, Biotech Acquisition Co, sells 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, Parabellum Acquisition Corp, Berenson Acquisition Corp I during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohanzick Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cohanzick Management, LLC owns 399 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohanzick Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohanzick+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE) - 1,836,449 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1031.81% Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT) - 1,620,450 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC) - 1,059,079 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II (CTAQ) - 1,030,768 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.69% Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAH) - 1,000,000 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33333233.33%

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,059,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Biotech Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 799,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 752,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in L&F Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 719,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 82,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Zanite Acquisition Corp by 1031.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 1,836,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp by 33333233.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Crown PropTech Acquisitions by 37369.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 824,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 8516.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 707,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Tech And Energy Transition Corp by 301.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 401,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II by 65.49%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 496,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.12 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $11.03.

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.