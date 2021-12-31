Cohanzick Management, LLC Buys Zanite Acquisition Corp, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp, Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp, Sells 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: FMAC, BIOT, SHAP.U, LNFA, HYG, LSPRU, BACA, GLAQ, DUNE, ICNC.U, RCACU, MPRA, APMI, IVCBU, VGII, MBSC.U, PRBM, IRRX.U, IFIN.U, ADRT.U, DSAQ, FRLAU, BMAQ, SGII, PRLHU, XFINU, CLAYU, ARCKU, CLAQ, CCTSU, LGSTU, CNGLU, NETC.U, GPCOU, IOACU, EOCW, BPACU, CRECU, EVE.U, APN.U, DPCSU, RJAC.U, SMAP, APXIU, NPABU, AMPS, AMPS, TOACU, TGVC, PACI.U, TGAAU, KACLU, BFAC.U, AHRNU, APCA.U, HYAC, HYAC, SZZLU, ENTF, BOXD, ONYXU, JUN.U, NFNT.U, LGTOU, STET.U, CND, VMGAU, PHYT.U, TRAQ.U, GFGDU, RESCU, SHCAU, BCSAU, CBRGU, SUAC.U, GTACU, LVACU, FIACU, AEAEU, OLITU, ROSEU, MKTW, MKTW, GLEE, RNERU, ESACU, ACAQ.U, SEDA.U, LIBYU, ENCPU, PTOC, MCAGU, AVAC, WPCA, AMAO, OXUS, RCFA.U, BRD.U, FOXW, BIOSU, AXH, BABA, LOCL, ENTFU, NCACU, PCCTU, FNVTU, LOCC, GLLIU, RXRA, APTM, THACU, USCTU, AFACU, GEEXU, HSAQ, GOAC, LFTR, GNAC, AGAC, MBTC, MITA, PAFO, DCRD, GOGN.U, ACDI.U, HTAQ.U, LFACU, LFACU, MTRY, ROCAU, WWAC, PIAI, RCHG, IGAC, BOAC, PTIC, VTAQ, TMKR, LHC, CVII, SPTK, ATSPT, FLME, LCA, LCA, ISAA, UPH, BODY, SPIR, BLNG, WRAC, VCXA, PEGRU, CNDB, ENGH, ERES, NMMC, PMVC, VYGG, MACU, TMPM, HIGA, EUCR, CONX, PHIC, TACA, NOAC, SNRH, FLAC, COOL, EDTX, EDTX, KWAC, KLAQ, GSAQ, FCAX, HCIC, PGRW, HCII, FSSI, ADRA, SAMAU, SAMAU, JWSM, TBCP, SDAC, JOFF, ACII, PICC, SLAC, CHAA, SCOB, PSAG, SPGS, NVSA, SLAM, WARR, ASZ, TSPQ, OHPA, NSTC, MACC, IPVA, IACC, FRXB, ESM, LCAA, PLMI, KSI, REVH, AAQC, GGMC, LEGA, STRE, RKTA, CLBR, EGGF, OTEC, THCP, CORS, FHLTU, PFTA, MTAL, IPAXU, CDAQU, AHPA, JAQC, OXAC, BHACU, KCGI, NFYS.U, IXAQU, PEPLU, MEOA, CCAI, WWACU, REVE, DTRT, INAQ, OHAAU, SCMAU, BNNR, SLVR, MLAIU, INTEU, MPRAU, LIONU, PHYT,
- Added Positions: ZNTE, ACAH, CPTK, APSG, TETC, TSIB, PSTH, CTAQ, RMGC, ANZU, OACB, SLCR, VHAQ, GAPA, HLAH, CTO, MMP, MUDS, MUDS, BGPPF, GCAC, MIT, COVA, OEPW, GLSPT, OSTR, CFIV, CRHC, YSAC, SCVX, KINZ, CPSR, XPOA, TREB, TWNI, PDOT, HCAR, ITQ, EQD, KAII, ISLE, ISLE, ASAQ, IGNY, ACQR, ACRO, KORE, EPWR, LMAO, MOTV, ARBG, EPHY, INKA, DRAY, GGGV, TIOA, SCOA, PNTM, SCAQ, TCAC, PRPB, HAAC, NDAC, HIII, HHLA, CPUH, ENPC,
- Reduced Positions: AUS, RKLB, OCA, VAQC, TWND, GMII, VPCC, TWNT, EJFA, BHSE, DISA, GLBL, GLBL, MAQC, ACEV, NAAC, CCV, MLAC, ENVI, ENVI, BWAC, CEQP, ADEX, ARRW, DTEA, BOMN, KAHC, BTWN, HZON, DCPH, APACU, NXU, GSQB, RSVR, HCCC, HPX, CNTQ, ACTD, FTPA, FMIV, GIW, BRIV, IMAQ, FRW, SPKB, ADER, HERA, PAQC, PACX, LJAQ, COLI, GSQD, PUCK, CLRM, ITHX, PV,
- Sold Out: ENFA, THMA, LOKB, PRBM.U, BACA.U, SVOK, ATMR, APTMU, APMIU, RNW, KURI, RDW, FORE, GIG, CCAC, DCRN, LIII, ADF, CLAY, YAC, SGAM, DMYQ, CFVI, GPCO, ARGUU, IACB, PINE, VMAC, STWO, ATHN, QFTA, VOSO, REVEU, JCIC, RAM, KIIIU, VIEW, CPTK.U, MKTW, MKTW, AEHAU, ROCGU, RXRAU, SSG, DWACU, AURC, HCAQ, ASPC, SHAC, IEA, BENE, APAC, BLTS, LVRA, TLGA, PFDR, DHCA, ISOS, EAC, BOAS, VII, LADR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cohanzick Management, LLC
- Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE) - 1,836,449 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1031.81%
- Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT) - 1,620,450 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC) - 1,059,079 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II (CTAQ) - 1,030,768 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.69%
- Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAH) - 1,000,000 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33333233.33%
Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,059,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Biotech Acquisition Co (BIOT)
Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Biotech Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 799,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (SHAP.U)
Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 752,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA)
Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in L&F Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 719,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 82,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU)
Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE)
Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Zanite Acquisition Corp by 1031.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 1,836,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAH)
Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp by 33333233.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crown PropTech Acquisitions (CPTK)
Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Crown PropTech Acquisitions by 37369.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 824,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)
Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 8516.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 707,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tech And Energy Transition Corp (TETC)
Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Tech And Energy Transition Corp by 301.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 401,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II (TSIB)
Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II by 65.49%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 496,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFA)
Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: Thimble Point Acquisition Corp (THMA)
Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.12 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB)
Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $11.03.Sold Out: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U)
Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: Berenson Acquisition Corp I (BACA.U)
Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)
Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.
