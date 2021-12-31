Court Place Advisors, LLC Buys General Electric Co, CommVault Systems Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells AT&T Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Halliburton Co

New Purchases: GE, CVLT, SHW, D, KLAC, MTB, CTVA,

Ellicott City, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Electric Co, CommVault Systems Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Dominion Energy Inc, KLA Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Halliburton Co, Boeing Co, Travel+Leisure Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Court Place Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Court Place Advisors, LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,123 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 75,005 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 44,302 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 78,018 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 34,704 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $100.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $273.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $183.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $47.15 and $59.42, with an estimated average price of $53.45.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.