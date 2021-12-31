Court Place Advisors, LLC Buys General Electric Co, CommVault Systems Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells AT&T Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Halliburton Co

- New Purchases: GE, CVLT, SHW, D, KLAC, MTB, CTVA,
- Added Positions: FHLC, FIS, V, MDT, IBM, C, KMB, TJX,
- Reduced Positions: HD, MSFT, JKHY, T, LUV, ADP, BIIB, SEIC, BRK.B, GOOGL, URI, XOM, SPGI, CSCO, HAL, INTC, CHKP, NVS, CVS, BA, PFE, ROST, SNY, ADS, XLF, XLK, TRN, PG, PEG, FAST, DOV, VZ, CL, DIS, FENY, ABC, UL, RTX, WMT, CDK, ACA, MDY, PPL, AFL, MRK, MKL, NEE, BMY, QCOM, ALK, MO, IWV, HDV, AMAT, EEM, ALC, WH, WFC, CVX, NKE, KO, SO, UNH, EXC, UNP, RDN, XLE, SLB, KR, FNCL, BDX, DHI, UA, CFG, MPC,
- Sold Out: TNL, LYLT, KD,
For the details of Court Place Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/court+place+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Court Place Advisors, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,123 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 75,005 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 44,302 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
- Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 78,018 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 34,704 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $100.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $273.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $183.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $47.15 and $59.42, with an estimated average price of $53.45.Sold Out: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Court Place Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Court Place Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Court Place Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Court Place Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Court Place Advisors, LLC keeps buying