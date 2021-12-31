United Maritime Capital Llc Buys Roku Inc, Shopify Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Microsoft Corp, PROSHARES TRUST

New Purchases: TSLA, RIVN, RDFN, BIGZ, PFE, C, NUGT, SABR, TIGR, BRFS,

TSLA, RIVN, RDFN, BIGZ, PFE, C, NUGT, SABR, TIGR, BRFS, Added Positions: ROKU, SHOP, AMZN, MRNA, GOOG, MELI, NIO, ITUB, RIOT, JMIA, YINN, TKAT, PBR, BBAR,

ROKU, SHOP, AMZN, MRNA, GOOG, MELI, NIO, ITUB, RIOT, JMIA, YINN, TKAT, PBR, BBAR, Reduced Positions: TNA, MSFT, TQQQ, DIS, BYND, BIB, JD, X, FSR, SHYG, AAPL, AAL, COIN, SPY, CLX, FTCH, ASML, BABA, LABU, TLRY, TLRY, PFF, ABNB, PLUG, SPOT, SNOW, VALE, CRM, GGAL,

TNA, MSFT, TQQQ, DIS, BYND, BIB, JD, X, FSR, SHYG, AAPL, AAL, COIN, SPY, CLX, FTCH, ASML, BABA, LABU, TLRY, TLRY, PFF, ABNB, PLUG, SPOT, SNOW, VALE, CRM, GGAL, Sold Out: ZM, GOOGL, WYNN, FAS, XOM, QQQ, WKHS, KO, UAL, SOXL, PAM, PYPL, PLTR, IWM, JNJ, BMBL, YPF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roku Inc, Shopify Inc, Moderna Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Microsoft Corp, PROSHARES TRUST, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Maritime Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, United Maritime Capital Llc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+maritime+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Roku Inc (ROKU) - 66,683 shares, 17.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 267.80% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,169 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.62% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 42,575 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 3,635 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,250 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.63%

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $917.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.080400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $42.56 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $50.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.323300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 267.80%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $165.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.76%. The holding were 66,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $867.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $148.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 99900.00%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2735.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Banco BBVA Argentina SA by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $116.65 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $133.88.

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.