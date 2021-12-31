United Maritime Capital Llc Buys Roku Inc, Shopify Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Microsoft Corp, PROSHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: TSLA, RIVN, RDFN, BIGZ, PFE, C, NUGT, SABR, TIGR, BRFS,
- Added Positions: ROKU, SHOP, AMZN, MRNA, GOOG, MELI, NIO, ITUB, RIOT, JMIA, YINN, TKAT, PBR, BBAR,
- Reduced Positions: TNA, MSFT, TQQQ, DIS, BYND, BIB, JD, X, FSR, SHYG, AAPL, AAL, COIN, SPY, CLX, FTCH, ASML, BABA, LABU, TLRY, TLRY, PFF, ABNB, PLUG, SPOT, SNOW, VALE, CRM, GGAL,
- Sold Out: ZM, GOOGL, WYNN, FAS, XOM, QQQ, WKHS, KO, UAL, SOXL, PAM, PYPL, PLTR, IWM, JNJ, BMBL, YPF,
These are the top 5 holdings of UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 66,683 shares, 17.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 267.80%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,169 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.62%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 42,575 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 3,635 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,250 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.63%
United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $917.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ)
United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.080400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT)
United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $42.56 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $50.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.323300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 267.80%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $165.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.76%. The holding were 66,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $867.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $148.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 99900.00%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2735.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Banco BBVA Argentina SA (BBAR)
United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Banco BBVA Argentina SA by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)
United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $116.65 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $133.88.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.
