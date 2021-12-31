Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bramshill Investments, LLC Buys Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, Cohen & Steers Duration Preferred & Income Fun, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, We

Investment company Bramshill Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, Cohen & Steers Duration Preferred & Income Fun, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Southern Copper Corp, Boise Cascade Co, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Western Asset High Yield Defined Opps., VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF, Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bramshill Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bramshill Investments, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bramshill Investments, LLC
  1. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) - 6,049,368 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
  2. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 6,152,982 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
  3. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) - 5,896,647 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  4. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 1,307,869 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
  5. Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) - 13,492,971 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51%
New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Boise Cascade Co. The purchase prices were between $53.82 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $64.82. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $57.58, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Schneider National Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.57 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $26.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CVR Partners LP (UAN)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in CVR Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $75.71 and $85.11, with an estimated average price of $79.48. The stock is now traded at around $98.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,841,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun (LDP)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $26.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 889,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.07 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $16.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 699,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 284.01%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $13.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.715600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 286,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 101.13%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $5.01 and $5.28, with an estimated average price of $5.17.

Sold Out: Western Asset High Yield Defined Opps. (HYI)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opps.. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

Sold Out: VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF (XMPT)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF. The sale prices were between $28.32 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $28.95.

Sold Out: Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.87 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.23.

Sold Out: Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $6.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27.



