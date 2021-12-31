Beck Capital Management, Llc Buys Qualcomm Inc, First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, , Sells iShares Biotechnology ETF, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: QCOM, AUR, BDEC, CF, CROX, DVN, OLN, AME, IGV, GPK, COP, SLI, SLI, CASH, IBM, DOCU, APA, ODFL, SPOT, MP,
- Added Positions: FNOV, TGP, GOOGL, PANW, LNG, O, ENB, GLPI, AFIN, AMZN, GTLS, EOG, URI, BUG, SBLK, J, QLD, SSO, BA, SOXX, ABBV, MSFT, BSEP, AA, PHO, IIPR, AGCO, GMRE, NOW, TMHC, ABB, NEE, XOP, WCLD, CAT, CLF, IVV, F, FIDU, FDIS, LOW, MCK, DEN, TRTN, AVGO, IYT, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, VICI, IRM, NVDA, WMT, FTEC, TWO, CMRE, CPE, CCL, ROBT, ADSK, CMG, SWKS, STZ, LULU, NXST, QQQ, SPLV, FANG, NLY, QUAL, MOAT, XLK, FSTA, FJUN, BAUG, STWD, SAIA, ROST, KLAC, GS, IJAN, DAVA, PBE,
- Sold Out: IBB, QQQE, EAT, GNL, FISV, NRG, COR, SQ, MU, PECO, VER, LRCX, PENN, QRVO, BRG,
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 44,631 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,312 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,581 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,394 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,212 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.53%
Beck Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $171.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 13,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)
Beck Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aurora Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 143,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December (BDEC)
Beck Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $35.31, with an estimated average price of $34.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 44,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Beck Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Beck Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $101.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Beck Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov (FNOV)
Beck Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov by 641.88%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.432000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 70,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (TGP)
Beck Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in by 434.86%. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 122,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Beck Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2741.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Beck Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 101.35%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $528.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Beck Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 40,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Beck Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 69.20%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
Beck Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.Sold Out: Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)
Beck Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares. The sale prices were between $78.78 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $83.84.Sold Out: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Beck Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03.Sold Out: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)
Beck Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $15.51.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Beck Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: (COR)
Beck Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.
