Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Sells Rent-A-Center Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Select Medical Holdings Corp

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, sells Rent-A-Center Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Select Medical Holdings Corp, Azul SA, Magnite Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hood River Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hood River Capital Management LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SiTime Corp (SITM) - 470,455 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48% Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,188,203 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% TFI International Inc (TFII) - 1,007,478 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 1,683,507 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 972,775 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42. The stock is now traded at around $118.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 279,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $76.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 253,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 831,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 802,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Clarus Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $30.98, with an estimated average price of $27.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 511,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Arhaus Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 889,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 250.76%. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.708800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 299,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 104.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,976,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 86.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,502,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 66.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,019,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Couchbase Inc by 217.96%. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 923,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 70.02%. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 829,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84.

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21.

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Azul SA. The sale prices were between $11.53 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.06.

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4.

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $79.74 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $87.24.