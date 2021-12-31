Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Sells Rent-A-Center Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Select Medical Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: TNDM, SIMO, LNTH, OCFC, CLAR, ARHS, FCFS, REFI, SDIG, DCGO, BIRD, NXPI, PLUG, DECK, VYGVF, XPOF, RGF, UAN, LIQT, EXAI,
- Added Positions: BHVN, CYH, OPCH, LPRO, BASE, BIGC, TGTX, GTLS, AXNX, CNMD, CLH, SGRY, MTZ, HASI, LAW, ESTC, LOVE, KEX, RMBL, GDEN, ON, WNS, IIIV, KRNT, BYRN, ASO, SSTK, KNSL, PLYA, CSSE, SAFE, XM, INSE, NXE,
- Reduced Positions: SEM, ALHC, AFCG, CELH, TELL, IART, TLS, SITM, FTAI, JBL, CALX, VICR, CZR, ONTO, TFII, AMD, EXP, WAL, CFX, VCRA, FRG, BOOT, NTRA, ZI, PRFT, DNN, KTOS, AXON, FNKO, XPO, POWW, NBIX, GXO,
- Sold Out: RCII, KLIC, AZUL, MGNI, TSC, ITGR, BARK, WKME, LHCG, CURI, CURI, LZ, INDI, ST, DCPH, PLMR, CWAN, UCTT, OTMO, IPW, VVNT, CSGP, LSF, GTBIF, CAMT,
For the details of Hood River Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hood+river+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hood River Capital Management LLC
- SiTime Corp (SITM) - 470,455 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%
- Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,188,203 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- TFI International Inc (TFII) - 1,007,478 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 1,683,507 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 972,775 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42. The stock is now traded at around $118.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 279,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)
Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $76.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 253,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 831,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)
Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 802,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clarus Corp (CLAR)
Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Clarus Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $30.98, with an estimated average price of $27.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 511,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arhaus Inc (ARHS)
Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Arhaus Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 889,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 250.76%. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.708800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 299,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 104.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,976,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 86.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,502,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 66.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,019,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Couchbase Inc (BASE)
Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Couchbase Inc by 217.96%. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 923,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 70.02%. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 829,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84.Sold Out: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21.Sold Out: Azul SA (AZUL)
Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Azul SA. The sale prices were between $11.53 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.06.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.Sold Out: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)
Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4.Sold Out: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)
Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $79.74 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $87.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hood River Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Hood River Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hood River Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hood River Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hood River Capital Management LLC keeps buying