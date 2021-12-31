Tremblant Capital Group Buys The Walt Disney Co, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, Sells Nordstrom Inc, Twitter Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

- New Purchases: PTON,
- Added Positions: DIS, QTWO, KDP, FIVN, ZEN, TMUS, VRNS, DASH, SKX, FIVE, BLMN, SMAR, SPOT, LESL, FTCH, UBER, VAC, QSR, LOTZ,
- Reduced Positions: PANW, AMZN, FWONK, SBAC, CHTR, WH, COOK, EAT, YUMC,
- Sold Out: JWN, TWTR, WING, CHWY, VRRM, MDLZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 1,470,927 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.46%
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 682,377 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 3,824,936 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.19%
- Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 3,244,295 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.88%
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,835,414 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94%
Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 273,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 238.48%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 822,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 80.19%. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 3,824,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 102.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.96 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $65.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 1,557,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 92.38%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 790,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 53.46%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $119.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,105,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 26.46%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,470,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: Wingstop Inc (WING)
Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $151.48 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $167.68.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.Sold Out: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)
Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81.
