Tremblant Capital Group Buys The Walt Disney Co, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, Sells Nordstrom Inc, Twitter Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

Just now
New York, NY, based Investment company Tremblant Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, Five9 Inc, Zendesk Inc, sells Nordstrom Inc, Twitter Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Wingstop Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tremblant Capital Group. As of 2021Q4, Tremblant Capital Group owns 33 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP
  1. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 1,470,927 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.46%
  2. Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 682,377 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
  3. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 3,824,936 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.19%
  4. Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 3,244,295 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.88%
  5. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,835,414 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94%
New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 273,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 238.48%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 822,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 80.19%. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 3,824,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 102.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.96 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $65.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 1,557,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 92.38%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 790,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 53.46%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $119.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,105,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 26.46%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,470,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sold Out: Wingstop Inc (WING)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $151.48 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $167.68.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Sold Out: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81.



