Tremblant Capital Group Buys The Walt Disney Co, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, Sells Nordstrom Inc, Twitter Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, Five9 Inc, Zendesk Inc, sells Nordstrom Inc, Twitter Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Wingstop Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tremblant Capital Group. As of 2021Q4, Tremblant Capital Group owns 33 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 273,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 238.48%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 822,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 80.19%. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 3,824,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 102.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.96 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $65.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 1,557,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 92.38%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 790,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 53.46%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $119.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,105,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 26.46%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,470,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $151.48 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $167.68.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81.