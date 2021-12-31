Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC Buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc

Itasca, IL, based Investment company Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $806 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 27,020,613 shares, 40.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 6,388,593 shares, 30.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
- CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 1,129,676 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) - 1,737,014 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,115,766 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 1,296,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.
