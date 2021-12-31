Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC Buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc

New Purchases: KD,

KD, Reduced Positions: DAL, PCG, BEN,

DAL, PCG, BEN, Sold Out: D,

Itasca, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $806 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gallagher+fiduciary+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PG&E Corp (PCG) - 27,020,613 shares, 40.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 6,388,593 shares, 30.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 1,129,676 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) - 1,737,014 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,115,766 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 1,296,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.