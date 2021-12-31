Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sabby Management, Llc Buys NiSun International Enterprise Development Group C, Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Stran Inc, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Color Star Technology Co, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Upper Saddle River, NJ, based Investment company Sabby Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys NiSun International Enterprise Development Group C, Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Stran Inc, Ecoark Holdings Inc, AGM Group Holdings Inc, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Color Star Technology Co, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Flux Power Holdings Inc, Guardforce AI Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sabby Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sabby Management, Llc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. ION Geophysical Corp (IO) - 3,150,000 shares, 36.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,037 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
  3. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 5,489 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio.
  4. Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) - 4,215,852 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  5. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) - 21,897 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: NiSun International Enterprise Development Group C (NISN)

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in NiSun International Enterprise Development Group C. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,226,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 940,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Stran & Co Inc (STRN)

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Stran & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.03. The stock is now traded at around $1.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AGM Group Holdings Inc (AGMH)

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in AGM Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.4 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $8.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,493,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Onion Global Ltd (OG)

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Onion Global Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $5.69. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,320,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX)

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Context Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.66 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,230,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ecoark Holdings Inc (ZEST)

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Ecoark Holdings Inc by 119.84%. The purchase prices were between $2.08 and $5.06, with an estimated average price of $3.49. The stock is now traded at around $2.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 145.60%. The purchase prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 199,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $3.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,189,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Acutus Medical Inc by 522.60%. The purchase prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 745,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Recon Technology Ltd (RCON)

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Recon Technology Ltd by 110.43%. The purchase prices were between $1.31 and $2.84, with an estimated average price of $2.02. The stock is now traded at around $1.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,693,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canaan Inc (CAN)

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Canaan Inc by 116.59%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 537,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Color Star Technology Co Ltd (CSCW)

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Color Star Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.46 and $0.78, with an estimated average price of $0.55.

Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $31.44.

Sold Out: Tricida Inc (TCDA)

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $6.54.

Sold Out: Mogo Inc (MOGO)

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Mogo Inc. The sale prices were between $3.16 and $6.44, with an estimated average price of $4.8.

Sold Out: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The sale prices were between $19.32 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $23.19.

Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $7.7.



