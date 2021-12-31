Sabby Management, Llc Buys NiSun International Enterprise Development Group C, Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Stran Inc, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Color Star Technology Co, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: NISN, ESPR, STRN, AGMH, OG, CNTX, CNTX, TANH, FLGC, GPL, CING, PROG, BITO, AEI, PULM, BEAT, BEAT, OLB, NRBO, ANY, RKDA, CRDL, XELA, RKFL, MMEX, ALPP, BRTX, BIOC, CTXR, HEPA, ITP,
- Added Positions: ZEST, RIOT, SRNE, AFIB, RCON, CAN, CBIO, BIVI, AMRN, CRIS, ADTX, VINC, CLBS, PMCB, NCTY, COCP, GLBS, EYES, SRGA, ATNM, KRBP, CBAT, ASLN, EKSO, KNDI, NBEV, BCLI, CFRX, CTRM, STAB, NBRV, BPTS, EVOK, GOED, BKYI, VEEE,
- Reduced Positions: VXX, FLUX, GFAI, WIMI, DGLY, AUTL, OEG, RWLK, AMPG, VRPX, MARA, DXR, JUPW, MTC, EQOS, TKAT, CYRN, KMPH, UK,
- Sold Out: CSCW, IONS, TCDA, MOGO, PCVX, OCUL, TRIL, NUZE, ORMP, MRTX, ENOB, KDMN, MITC, XBI, PRFX, INFI, IINN, ABVC, PHIO, TRX,
For the details of SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sabby+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC
- ION Geophysical Corp (IO) - 3,150,000 shares, 36.13% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,037 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 5,489 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio.
- Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) - 4,215,852 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) - 21,897 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio.
Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in NiSun International Enterprise Development Group C. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,226,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)
Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 940,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stran & Co Inc (STRN)
Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Stran & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.03. The stock is now traded at around $1.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AGM Group Holdings Inc (AGMH)
Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in AGM Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.4 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $8.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,493,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Onion Global Ltd (OG)
Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Onion Global Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $5.69. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,320,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX)
Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Context Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.66 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,230,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ecoark Holdings Inc (ZEST)
Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Ecoark Holdings Inc by 119.84%. The purchase prices were between $2.08 and $5.06, with an estimated average price of $3.49. The stock is now traded at around $2.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 145.60%. The purchase prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 199,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)
Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $3.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,189,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)
Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Acutus Medical Inc by 522.60%. The purchase prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 745,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Recon Technology Ltd (RCON)
Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Recon Technology Ltd by 110.43%. The purchase prices were between $1.31 and $2.84, with an estimated average price of $2.02. The stock is now traded at around $1.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,693,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canaan Inc (CAN)
Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Canaan Inc by 116.59%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 537,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Color Star Technology Co Ltd (CSCW)
Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Color Star Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.46 and $0.78, with an estimated average price of $0.55.Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $31.44.Sold Out: Tricida Inc (TCDA)
Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $6.54.Sold Out: Mogo Inc (MOGO)
Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Mogo Inc. The sale prices were between $3.16 and $6.44, with an estimated average price of $4.8.Sold Out: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)
Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The sale prices were between $19.32 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $23.19.Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)
Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $7.7.
