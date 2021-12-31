Sabby Management, Llc Buys NiSun International Enterprise Development Group C, Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Stran Inc, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Color Star Technology Co, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: NISN, ESPR, STRN, AGMH, OG, CNTX, CNTX, TANH, FLGC, GPL, CING, PROG, BITO, AEI, PULM, BEAT, BEAT, OLB, NRBO, ANY, RKDA, CRDL, XELA, RKFL, MMEX, ALPP, BRTX, BIOC, CTXR, HEPA, ITP,

NISN, ESPR, STRN, AGMH, OG, CNTX, CNTX, TANH, FLGC, GPL, CING, PROG, BITO, AEI, PULM, BEAT, BEAT, OLB, NRBO, ANY, RKDA, CRDL, XELA, RKFL, MMEX, ALPP, BRTX, BIOC, CTXR, HEPA, ITP, Added Positions: ZEST, RIOT, SRNE, AFIB, RCON, CAN, CBIO, BIVI, AMRN, CRIS, ADTX, VINC, CLBS, PMCB, NCTY, COCP, GLBS, EYES, SRGA, ATNM, KRBP, CBAT, ASLN, EKSO, KNDI, NBEV, BCLI, CFRX, CTRM, STAB, NBRV, BPTS, EVOK, GOED, BKYI, VEEE,

ZEST, RIOT, SRNE, AFIB, RCON, CAN, CBIO, BIVI, AMRN, CRIS, ADTX, VINC, CLBS, PMCB, NCTY, COCP, GLBS, EYES, SRGA, ATNM, KRBP, CBAT, ASLN, EKSO, KNDI, NBEV, BCLI, CFRX, CTRM, STAB, NBRV, BPTS, EVOK, GOED, BKYI, VEEE, Reduced Positions: VXX, FLUX, GFAI, WIMI, DGLY, AUTL, OEG, RWLK, AMPG, VRPX, MARA, DXR, JUPW, MTC, EQOS, TKAT, CYRN, KMPH, UK,

VXX, FLUX, GFAI, WIMI, DGLY, AUTL, OEG, RWLK, AMPG, VRPX, MARA, DXR, JUPW, MTC, EQOS, TKAT, CYRN, KMPH, UK, Sold Out: CSCW, IONS, TCDA, MOGO, PCVX, OCUL, TRIL, NUZE, ORMP, MRTX, ENOB, KDMN, MITC, XBI, PRFX, INFI, IINN, ABVC, PHIO, TRX,

Upper Saddle River, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NiSun International Enterprise Development Group C, Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Stran Inc, Ecoark Holdings Inc, AGM Group Holdings Inc, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Color Star Technology Co, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Flux Power Holdings Inc, Guardforce AI Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sabby Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sabby Management, Llc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sabby+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ION Geophysical Corp (IO) - 3,150,000 shares, 36.13% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,037 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 5,489 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) - 4,215,852 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) - 21,897 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in NiSun International Enterprise Development Group C. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,226,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 940,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Stran & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.03. The stock is now traded at around $1.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in AGM Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.4 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $8.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,493,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Onion Global Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $5.69. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,320,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Context Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.66 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,230,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Ecoark Holdings Inc by 119.84%. The purchase prices were between $2.08 and $5.06, with an estimated average price of $3.49. The stock is now traded at around $2.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 145.60%. The purchase prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 199,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $3.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,189,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Acutus Medical Inc by 522.60%. The purchase prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 745,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Recon Technology Ltd by 110.43%. The purchase prices were between $1.31 and $2.84, with an estimated average price of $2.02. The stock is now traded at around $1.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,693,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Canaan Inc by 116.59%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 537,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Color Star Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.46 and $0.78, with an estimated average price of $0.55.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $31.44.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $6.54.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Mogo Inc. The sale prices were between $3.16 and $6.44, with an estimated average price of $4.8.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The sale prices were between $19.32 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $23.19.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $7.7.