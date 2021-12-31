Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd Buys Teck Resources, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, Devon Energy Corp, TMC The Metals Co Inc

Added Positions: TECK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teck Resources, sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, Devon Energy Corp, TMC The Metals Co Inc, Sunrun Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 339,413 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6959.34% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 6959.34%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 98.58%. The holding were 339,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $2.99.

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.