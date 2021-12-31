Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd Buys Teck Resources, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, Devon Energy Corp, TMC The Metals Co Inc

For the details of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asia+research+%26+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 339,413 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6959.34%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 6959.34%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 98.58%. The holding were 339,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.Sold Out: TMC The Metals Co Inc (TMC)
Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $2.99.Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.
