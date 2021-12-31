Guardian Point Capital, Lp Buys Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells Vimeo Inc, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc, Roblox Corp

For the details of GUARDIAN POINT CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+point+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GUARDIAN POINT CAPITAL, LP
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 250,000 shares, 19.74% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,000 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio.
- BRP Group Inc (BRP) - 1,250,000 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio.
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 500,000 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
- Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) - 2,000,000 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio.
Guardian Point Capital, Lp added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Guardian Point Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.Sold Out: Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (INFI)
Guardian Point Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.86 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.49.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Guardian Point Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.
