Guardian Point Capital, Lp Buys Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells Vimeo Inc, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc, Roblox Corp

Added Positions: APO, PATK,

APO, PATK, Reduced Positions: CLPT,

CLPT, Sold Out: VMEO, INFI, RBLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apollo Global Management Inc, sells Vimeo Inc, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc, Roblox Corp, ClearPoint Neuro Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Point Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q4, Guardian Point Capital, Lp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GUARDIAN POINT CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+point+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 250,000 shares, 19.74% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,000 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. BRP Group Inc (BRP) - 1,250,000 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 500,000 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) - 2,000,000 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio.

Guardian Point Capital, Lp added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Point Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Guardian Point Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.86 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.49.

Guardian Point Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.