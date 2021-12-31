Yu Fan Buys Sonendo Inc

New Purchases: SONX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sonendo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yu Fan. As of 2021Q4, Yu Fan owns 4 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ABG Acquisition Corp I (ABGI) - 501,300 shares, 56.89% of the total portfolio. Sonendo Inc (SONX) - 547,945 shares, 36.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc (AGLE) - 112,044 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN) - 89,848 shares, 0.31% of the total portfolio.

Yu Fan initiated holding in Sonendo Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.62%. The holding were 547,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.