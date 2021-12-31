Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Yu Fan Buys Sonendo Inc

Just now
Investment company Yu Fan (Current Portfolio) buys Sonendo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yu Fan. As of 2021Q4, Yu Fan owns 4 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  New Purchases: SONX,

These are the top 5 holdings of Yu Fan
  1. ABG Acquisition Corp I (ABGI) - 501,300 shares, 56.89% of the total portfolio.
  2. Sonendo Inc (SONX) - 547,945 shares, 36.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc (AGLE) - 112,044 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio.
  4. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN) - 89,848 shares, 0.31% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Sonendo Inc (SONX)

Yu Fan initiated holding in Sonendo Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.62%. The holding were 547,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.



