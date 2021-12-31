Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. Buys Twilio Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, DocuSign Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: U, CFLT, FRSH, FRSH, FIVN, VMEO, EXFY, LYFT, SDGR, NEWR, DOCS, VEEV, APP, AMPL, PWSC, ZI, PD, AVDX, ALKT, DOMO, IS,
- Added Positions: TWLO, FB, DOCU, ZM, OKTA, CRWD, FROG, NCNO, PLAN, COUP, QRVO, ESTC, DDOG, ZEN, ADSK, XM, PATH, RNG, SWKS, NET, YOU, INTA, WKME, CXM,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, TSLA, QCOM, ADBE, ASML,
- Sold Out: MSFT, ZS, SHOP, KLAC, LRCX, FFIV,
For the details of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optimus+prime+fund+management+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 428,500 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 154.30%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 525,000 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 356.52%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 396,600 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.58%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 794,600 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio.
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 431,200 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio.
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $111.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 305,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 223,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 487,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 356.52%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $199.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 154.30%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $217.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 428,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 310.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 418,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 230.77%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Okta Inc by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $194.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $187.327500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37.Sold Out: F5 Inc (FFIV)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in F5 Inc. The sale prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66.
