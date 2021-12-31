Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. Buys Twilio Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, DocuSign Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: U, CFLT, FRSH, FRSH, FIVN, VMEO, EXFY, LYFT, SDGR, NEWR, DOCS, VEEV, APP, AMPL, PWSC, ZI, PD, AVDX, ALKT, DOMO, IS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Twilio Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, DocuSign Inc, Unity Software Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Microsoft Corp, Zscaler Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optimus+prime+fund+management+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 428,500 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 154.30% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 525,000 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 356.52% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 396,600 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.58% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 794,600 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 431,200 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $111.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 305,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 223,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 487,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 356.52%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $199.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 154.30%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $217.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 428,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 310.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 418,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 230.77%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Okta Inc by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $194.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $187.327500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in F5 Inc. The sale prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66.