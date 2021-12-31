Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Sells Bentley Systems Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Organon

- New Purchases: ABNB, EPAM, KKR, VMW, BIO, DASH, DELL, GWW, TER, STE, STX, POOL, GPC, DRE, CINF, BF.B, SBNY, TECH, NVR, TYL, PEAK, DPZ, ABC,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, AMD, ADBE, ISRG, TSLA, NFLX, V, COST, LRCX, PPG, TMUS, AVGO, PYPL, ADSK, DXCM, IDXX, INTU, REGN, BX, LULU, NXPI, MRNA, T, ABT, CMCSA, HUM, INTC, KLAC, MAR, MU, MS, NKE, CRM, TMO, MELI, WDAY, SNAP, ZM, SNOW, AXP, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, TFC, CDNS, CERN, SCHW, CSCO, DHR, LLY, FDX, F, GILD, GS, HD, MDLZ, SPGI, MCO, NTES, QCOM, SGEN, SBUX, SNPS, CHTR, HCA, SQ, UBER, CRWD, PLD, ATVI, A, ALGN, ALL, AMP, ADI, ANSS, BIDU, BAC, BIIB, BMY, CSX, CI, CTAS, CTSH, COP, COO, CPRT, DLTR, EOG, EW, EA, FAST, FISV, GE, MNST, MTCH, IBM, ILMN, JBHT, JPM, LH, MRVL, MET, MCHP, ORLY, PCAR, PH, BKNG, O, RMD, ROK, ROST, SWKS, SWK, SYK, TXN, VRTX, DIS, WST, WY, XLNX, ZBRA, EBAY, CMG, MA, VRSK, NOW, JD, ANET, KEYS, TEAM, TWLO, PDD, AOS, ASML, AAP, MO, AME, APH, BBY, BSX, CHRW, CE, FIS, CHKP, CME, CHD, CL, ED, STZ, CMI, DOV, DD, ECL, EXC, EXPD, FFIV, HOLX, ITW, INCY, ICE, IP, VTRS, OXY, PNC, PKI, PGR, SIVB, TROW, TJX, TSN, USB, VFC, VRSN, WYNN, KDP, SPLK, ZTS, AAL, KHC, FTV, OKTA, DOCU, PTON, OTIS,
- Reduced Positions: BSY, GRMN, DE, NDAQ, IRM, NEE, DUK, DRI, AVY, ACN, RJF, YUM, EMR, CBOE, AMT, XEL, ANTM, PAYX, SO, ES, KMB, ABBV, MMC, PNW, CB, PFG, PPL, ORCL, AFL, WU, BR, MDT, APD, SYY, BDX, BLK, CVS, TRV, WM, GLW, D, EMN, GIS, OKE, SPG, SLB, NEM, NTAP, PSA, UPS, PNR, DHI, KO, CTXS, AIG, ETN, AEP, FITB, GPN, GT, XYL, MPC, JCI, BAX, K, NTRS, IR, WBA, DFS, SYF, WFC, DG, TDG, ULTA, TEL, LEN, BK, COF, AJG, IT, HAL, LHX, HSIC, HPQ, HRL, KEY, KR, UAL, MTB, AZO, NUE, PKG, DGX, SHW, SIRI, SNA, TTWO, TDY,
- Sold Out: VIAC, IEX, KSU, LUV, DAL, FLT, OGN, CCL, RHI, RCL, KD, SLVM,
For the details of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/siemens+fonds+invest+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH
- Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 4,631,836 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.93%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 533,204 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 235,030 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,701 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,342 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $459.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 592 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $231.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $119.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $152.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 52.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 52.81%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $148.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $232.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.Sold Out: IDEX Corp (IEX)
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH sold out a holding in IDEX Corp. The sale prices were between $205.78 and $239.5, with an estimated average price of $227.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH. Also check out:
1. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's Undervalued Stocks
2. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH keeps buying