Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Sells Bentley Systems Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Organon

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Airbnb Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, sells Bentley Systems Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Organon, IDEX Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH. As of 2021Q4, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH owns 432 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 4,631,836 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 533,204 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 235,030 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,701 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,342 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $459.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $231.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $119.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $152.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 52.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 52.81%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $148.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $232.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH sold out a holding in IDEX Corp. The sale prices were between $205.78 and $239.5, with an estimated average price of $227.58.