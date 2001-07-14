PG&E Achieves Perfect Score as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has earned a spot in the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality 2022” as measured by the Human+Rights+Campaign+Foundation%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Corporate+Equality+Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

“We’re very proud to have achieved a perfect score for 18 consecutive years on the Corporate Equality Index. A diverse, inclusive and equitable environment is critical to achieving our purpose of delivering for our hometowns, serving the planet and leading with love,” said Jamie Martin, PG&E Vice President and Executive Co-Sponsor of PG&E’s PrideNetwork Employee Resource Group.

“Our PrideNetwork Employee Resource Group is one of the oldest such groups in the nation, and our community of LGBTQ+ coworkers and allies are dedicated to the continued advancement of LGBTQ+ rights. We won’t stop working to continuously grow and improve,” said Andy Williams, also a PG&E Vice President and PrideNetwork Executive Co-Sponsor.

For the 18th consecutive year, PG&E received a perfect score on the CEI, which rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and

Corporate social responsibility.

PG&E has been one of the leading corporate voices in the LGBTQ+ community for many years. Examples of the company’s support include:

Being the first corporate sponsor and participant in the San+Francisco+Pride+Parade (1986);

Having one of the oldest LGBTQ+ employee resource groups (PrideNetwork) in the nation;

Being the first utility to actively recruit LGBTQ%2B+-owned+enterprises in its supplier diversity program;

Creating internal and external awareness about LGBTQ+ rights and issues; and

Being the first major company in California to support the campaign against Proposition 8 in 2008, the ballot measure banning same-sex marriage.

“We’re proud the Corporate Equality Index has paved the way for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there’s still more to do, which is why we’re raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere,” said Jay Brown, senior vice president of programs, research and training for the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation ( NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005974/en/