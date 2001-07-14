Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Farfetch Ltd. (“Farfetch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTCH). Investors who purchased Farfetch shares between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fftch.

The investigation concerns whether Farfetch and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Farfetch shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fftch. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

