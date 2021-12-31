Calixto Global Investors, LP Buys Elastic NV, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Sells Avis Budget Group Inc, Everbridge Inc, Twilio Inc

- New Purchases: ESTC, DKS,
- Added Positions: NXST, ZTO, WSM, SMAR, DASH,
- Reduced Positions: FIVN,
- Sold Out: CAR, EVBG, TWLO, XM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Calixto Global Investors, LP
- Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 487,508 shares, 20.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 179,606 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.08%
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 182,852 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72%
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 818,414 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.41%
- Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 100,262 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.75%
Calixto Global Investors, LP initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $90.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.05%. The holding were 104,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Calixto Global Investors, LP initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.294000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 111,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Calixto Global Investors, LP added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 76.08%. The purchase prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08. The stock is now traded at around $180.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 179,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Calixto Global Investors, LP added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 55.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 818,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Calixto Global Investors, LP sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Calixto Global Investors, LP sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Calixto Global Investors, LP sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Calixto Global Investors, LP sold out a holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The sale prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66.
