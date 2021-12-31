Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Steris PLC, Waste Management Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

New Purchases: SHW, IGSB, HSY, NOC, STT, VTI,

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, The Hershey Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Steris PLC, Waste Management Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc. As of 2021Q4, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc owns 119 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Progressive Corp (PGR) - 834,490 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 471,428 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 329,359 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 137,757 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 138,113 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $271.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.663000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $100.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $204.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $387.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $224.750400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.456600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc reduced to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 53.34%. The sale prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc still held 2,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 56.18%. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $170.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc still held 1,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 51.05%. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $254.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc still held 978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 25.7%. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc still held 1,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.